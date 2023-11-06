Thousands gather for 44th annual Sikh Festival in Yuba City

Thousands gather for annual Sikh Festival, parade in Yuba City Thousands gather for annual Sikh Festival, parade in Yuba City 01:57

YUBA CITY - Another packed day in Yuba City for the annual Sikh Festival. It draws in crowds from around the country and the world.

And organizers say this year took on special meaning. During a time of war and unrest, they raised a sense of community across barriers.

A weekend of performances, food and community. Thousands gathered in Yuba City, wrapping up the 44th annual Sikh Festival and parade.

"Also for members to come together and really celebrate the moment whether that's through things like Seva or just doing prayers together," said Upneet Kaur of the Sikh Coalition.

"We show up as members of the Sikh community but this also involves a lot of local communities as well," said Sahej Preet Singh with the Sikh Coalition.

It's an event that stretches far beyond the Sikh community, bringing in an estimated 200,000 people from other states and countries. Many step up to volunteer, even giving away more than 200,000 free meals every year.

"My favorite parts about this event is the kindness and all the individuals around here regardless of whether they know you or not," Kaur said. "It's actually my first time attending, so the kindness in that respect and just feeling a part of the community."

The event has grown so large both the FBI and California Highway Patrol now help with security. Dubbed as one of the largest Sikh gatherings outside India, organizers with the Sikh Coalition tell CBS13 it comes at a critical time for a sense of community and peace.

"And that is just amazing the way we all gather together and just break bread together and it is just one of the most amazing feelings that you get around here," Singh said.

Sutter County is said to have the largest Sikh population outside India.

They've been holding the festival every year since 1979, always wrapping up with a four-and-a-half mile parade on the first Sunday of November.