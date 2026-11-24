A federal grand jury has indicted the estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on child pornography charges, authorities announced Tuesday.

Thomas Markle, 82, was indicted by a Los Angeles grand jury on two counts of possession of child pornography, according to court documents. He had been arrested earlier this month in Lakeland, Florida, where he resides.

Federal prosecutors alleged in prior court documents that FBI agents found child pornography at two L.A.-area storage units that he had rented since 2008. FBI agents seized 78 items from both units, including multiple sexually explicit images that appeared to show him with underage victims, prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, on Oct. 30 and Nov. 4, Thomas Markle was in possession of 35mm film negatives that contained child sexual abuse material "that had been mailed, shipped, and transported using any means and facility of interstate and foreign commerce."

Thomas Markle is also under investigation over allegations that he kept child pornography in the Philippines. The Philippine National Police confirmed to CBS News in an earlier statement that it launched an investigation last month after Thomas Markle's personal items were turned over to law enforcement by his son, Thomas Markle Jr.

One of the images seized from the L.A. storage units appears to have been taken in a motel room in the Philippines, the Justice Department said.

Thomas Markle has previously denied the allegations against him, calling them "sick lies."

In late October, London's Metropolitan Police confirmed that a letter making a "number of claims" against Thomas Markle was received by the agency in either 2018 or 2019. Meghan confirmed last month that she was made aware of the allegations against her father in 2018.

"In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection," Meghan said in an Oct. 23 statement. "That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."

Meghan also indicated in that statement that she kept her children away from her father in an effort to protect them.

"I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them," she said.

Meghan, her husband Prince Harry and their two children relocated back to the U.K. this summer after residing for several years in Southern California.

Thomas Markle was first arrested in the case on Nov. 6. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered by a judge to submit to home detention and electronic monitoring.

However, a few days later, he allegedly cut off his ankle monitoring device and was then taken back into custody on Nov. 10 in Florida, where he has remained jailed since.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said in a news release that Thomas Markle is expected to be extradited to L.A. in the coming weeks, where he will be arraigned.

If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on each count.