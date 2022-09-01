This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 4)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: The great shift: How are all those "back to the office" plans going?

After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, some companies are transitioning their employees back from working remotely to working in the office, or some hybrid of the two – and many workers are saying no. Correspondent David Pogue looks at how employers and employees are responding to a new business paradigm.

The High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) supports long-range precision strikes. Lockheed Martin

MILITARY: How HIMARS is changing the momentum of Ukraine's fight against Russia

Since the United States provided Ukraine with 16 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (or HIMARS), the launchers are changing the face of battle, becoming a key weapon in Ukraine's counteroffensive against invading Russian forces. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin visits the Lockheed Martin plant where the highly-effective precision rocket launchers are built; and a test range where HIMARS crews are trained to "shoot and scoot."

ROYALS: Diana the revolutionary: What we learned from her life and loss

Historian and author Amanda Foreman reflects on the enduring legacy of the "people's princess," and how the examples she set – from her honesty about her life struggles, to her efforts for society's most marginalized – continue to inspire us a quarter-century after her tragic death.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The life and death of Princess Diana, hounded by paparazzi (Video)

In this story originally broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" on August 31, 1997, correspondent Martha Teichner reported on the tragic passing of Princess Diana as she was pursued by paparazzi literally to her death.

BOOKS: Nina Totenberg on her friendship with RBG

NPR's legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg is known for her insightful coverage, and frequent scoops, concerning the Supreme Court. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes talks with Totenberg about her new memoir, "Dinners With Ruth," and what she gained from her decades-long friendship with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

HISTORY: America's failures in response to the Holocaust

A new PBS documentary series, "The U.S. and the Holocaust," examines how United States policy was not always an open door for Jews in Europe who sought to flee Nazi persecution before and during World War II. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with documentary filmmakers Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein about the ways in which America failed – politically and institutionally – during a seismic humanitarian catastrophe.

To watch a trailer for "The U.S. and the Holocaust," click on the video player below:

"The U.S. and the Holocaust," a three-part series premiering September 18 on PBS (check your local listings for dates and times)

TV: Hillary and Chelsea Clinton on their TV series celebrating "Gutsy" women

In their new Apple TV+ docuseries, "Gutsy," the former Secretary of State and her daughter interview skilled and determined women from all walks of life - while also sharing their own personal experiences - that, combined, reflect the power of women who persist. They talk with "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell about what they learned from their series' subjects, and from each other.

To watch a trailer for "Gutsy" click on the video player below:

"Gutsy" debuts on Apple TV+ September 9.

Jann Wenner, the founder of Rolling Sto9ne magazine. CBS News

BOOKS: In his new memoir Jann Wenner relives Rolling Stone's "glory days"

Jann Wenner was a 21-year-old Berkeley dropout when he launched Rolling Stone magazine in 1967. It would become a bellwether for Baby Boomer rock fans. He talks with correspondent Anthony Mason about his new memoir, "Like a Rolling Stone"; the musicians and writers who filled the magazine's pages; why he came out to his wife of almost three decades; and losing control of the magazine he created.

HISTORY: Mikhail Gorbachev on the last days of the Soviet Union

In December 1991 Ted Koppel interviewed the Soviet President at the Kremlin as the USSR ceased to exist. The man who oversaw the dissolution of a Cold War superpower (who died this week at age 91) offered a Russian fable to explain his country's fate.

Arthur Ashe holds up his trophy after defeating Jimmy Connors at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship in July 1975 in London, England. © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

SPORTS: Arthur Ashe, athlete and activist

CBS Sports commentator Jim Brown sits down with Arthur Ashe's widow, award-winning photographer Jeanne Moutoussamy Ashe, on the 25th anniversary of Arthur Ashe Stadium, to talk about how the tennis champion used his talent and fame to speak out on race relations and inequality on and off the court, and how his legacy continues to inspire people today.

Web Exclusives:

GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2022

A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

"Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley with author Jason Reynolds. CBS News

"HERE COMES THE SUN": Author Jason Reynolds, and Riva boats (Video)

Author Jason Reynolds sits down with Jane Pauley to discuss his best-selling books for younger readers. Also, Seth Doane travels to Italy to learn about the glamor of Riva boats.

