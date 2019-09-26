This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 29)

COVER STORY: The great scooter backlash

The electric scooters have become a familiar sight around the country – simple to operate, they give users the freedom of a car and the fresh air of a bicycle, for the price of taking the bus. So, why have so many cities banned them? David Pogue reports.

THE NEW SEASON: Movies

HISTORY: Lonnie Bunch at the Smithsonian

Lonnie Bunch is enamored of American history. Last June Bunch was named Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, which he calls "part of the glue that holds the country together." Bunch is in charge of 19 museums, 21 libraries, the National Zoo, 7,000 employees, and a budget of $1.5 billion – and is on a mission that he believes is nothing short of monumental. Bunch, who oversaw the creation of the National Museum of African-American History and Culture, talked with CBS News national correspondent Chip Reid about the personal connections he has to some of most precious objects in the Smithsonian's collections.

LIFE: Jim Gaffigan and Jeannie Gaffigan on making sense of life

The comedian and his better half (also his co-writer and the co-creator of their five children) talk about how everything about their lives changed in the face of a frightening medical emergency.

An exhibit of "sand cast" glass art by Marlene Rose. CBS News

ART: Glass cast in sand

Marlene Rose's glass art is seductive and ethereal. But to get the unique shapes of her works, she uses an ancient yet rare technique called sand casting. She demonstrated her art to correspondent Lee Cowan.

HARTMAN: Ballet



Olivia Newton-John at her home in California with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Olivia Newton-John

Actress, author and singer Olivia Newton-John, 71, is battling breast cancer for the third time. "I'm happy. I'm lucky. I'm grateful. I have much to live for. And I intend to keep on living it," she tells "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King in an emotional interview at her Los Angeles home. Newton-John talks about her diagnosis two years ago and how, while the pain can be unbearable, her spirit remains unshakable.

PREVIEW: Olivia Newton-John opens up about her breast cancer battle

READ A BOOK EXCERPT: "Don't Stop Believin': A Memoir" by Olivia Newton-John

Chelsea Clinton and Hillary Rodham Clinton have co-authored "The Book of Gutsy Women," one of whose subjects is tennis great Billie Jean King, whose tennis racquet they show to "Sunday Morning' host Jane Pauley. CBS News

Q&A: Hillary Rodham Clinton & Chelsea Clinton

A new book, "The Book of Gutsy Women" (published by CBS' Simon and Schuster), tells the stories of 103 inspirational women, from Amelia Earhart, Harriet Tubman and Eleanor Roosevelt, to Billie Jean King, Aly Raisman and Jackie Joyner-Kersee. The book was co-authored by a mother and daughter, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, who talk with Jane Pauley about who has inspired them. The former Secretary of State also talks with Pauley about President Trump, whom she calls "a clear and present danger" to the rule of law, and says that she supports an impeachment inquiry.

PREVIEW: Hillary Rodham Clinton: Trump is a "corrupt human tornado"

THE NEW SEASON: Art

CALENDAR: Week of September 30

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



