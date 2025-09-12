This week on "Sunday Morning" (Sept. 14)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

HEADLINES: The Charlie Kirk shooting and political violence

Robert Costa reports.



ALMANAC: September 14

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



U.S.: A blue ribbon-worthy exhibition of state fair crafts

To honor the cultural traditions of state fairs, a new exhibition at the Renwick Gallery in Washington, D.C., brings together crafts dating from the mid-nineteenth century to the present – quilts and pottery and butter cows – that speak to one of America's most cherished institutions. Conor Knighton reports.

The U.S. Constitution. National Archives

THESE UNITED STATES: A history of America's Constitution

Over the past several decades, the checks-and-balances of our government have been increasingly tested in ways our founding fathers never anticipated. Tony Dokoupil talks with Jill Lepore, author of "We the People: A History of the U.S. Constitution," and Jeffrey Rosen, president and CEO of the National Constitution Center, about our nation's bedrock document, which Rosen calls "absolutely eternal and timeless."

READ AN EXCERPT: "We the People: A History of the U.S. Constitution" by Jill Lepore

Harvard professor and New Yorker writer Jill Lepore explores the ongoing struggle to amend America's founding document and keep it a living framework for an evolving nation.

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans with correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

MOVIES: Marlon Wayans on "Him," and on veering from comedy to horror

In the new psychological horror film "Him," Marlon Wayans plays an aging football superstar tempting a rookie quarterback – who wants to be the greatest – with an evil bargain. Wayans, who juggles films with stand-up, talks with Tracy Smith about how his new role is a big change for someone raised on comedy, and who learned how to turn personal loss into dramatic power.

To watch a trailer for the film "Him," click on the video player below:

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

A view of La Foce, an estate in the Val d'Orcia in Tuscany. Matteo Carassale

WORLD: La Foce: A Renaissance painting come to life

The La Foce estate is the showpiece of one aristocratic family's generations-long effort to revitalize an area in Italy's Val d'Orcia region that was impoverished in the early 20th century. Seth Doane reports on how a farmer-entrepreneur helped remake the 7,000-acre estate, which is now a backdrop for weddings and film shoots.

Actor Jason Bateman with correspondent Lee Cowan. CBS News

TV: Jason Bateman on "Black Rabbit"

Jason Bateman has been acting since he was a child; he's since added director and podcaster to his résumé. Now, the Emmy Award-winner is starring with Jude Law in the Netflix series "Black Rabbit," playing brothers whose troubled relationship threatens to destroy more than just the restaurant they founded. Bateman talks with Lee Cowan about the appeal of directing; sobriety; and recording his podcast, "Smartless," with fellow actors Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.

To watch a trailer for "Black Rabbit," click on the video player below:

We hardly knew ye: One unlucky horticultural hobbyist brings her dearly departed to a plant funeral in New York City. CBS News

A NEW LEAF: The pride and perils of plant parenthood

Not every "plant parent" has a green thumb. For many, the fun of growing houseplants is tempered by a sense of withering loss when a leafy dependent dies. Nancy Chen reports on a common hazard of indoor gardening, and one plant owner's uncommon funeral arrangements.

"Les Raboteurs de parquet (The Floor Scrapers)" (1875) by Gustave Caillebotte. Oil on canvas. Musée d'Orsay, Paris

ARTS: A new look at French Impressionist Gustave Caillebotte

Now showing at the Art Institute of Chicago, an exhibition of works by Gustave Caillebotte (1848-1894) offers a fresh perspective on a lesser-known French painter who is ripe for rediscovery. Jane Pauley reports.

Gustave Caillebotte: Painting His World, at the Art Institute of Chicago (through Oct. 5)

Exhibition catalogue: "Gustave Caillebotte: Painting Men," edited by Scott Allan, Gloria Groom and Paul Perrin (J. Paul Getty Museum), in Hardcover, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org

Gustave Caillebotte. "Paris Street; Rainy Day," 1877. The Art Institute of Chicago, Charles H. and Mary F. Worcester Collection

Gustave Caillebotte. "Floor Scrapers," 1875. Musée d'Orsay, Paris, Gift of the Caillebotte heirs through Auguste Renoir, 1894. Photo courtesy of Musée d'Orsay, Dist. GrandPalaisRmn/Franck Raux

Gustave Caillebotte. "Man at His Bath," 1884. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Museum purchase with funds by exchange from an Anonymous gift, Bequest of William A. Coolige, Juliana Cheney Edwards Collection, and from the Charles H. Bayley Picture and Painting Fund, Mary S. and Edward J. Holmes Fund, Fanny P. Mason Fund in memory of Alice Thevin, Arthur Gordon Tompkins Fund, Gift of Mrs. Samuel Parkman Oliver - Eliza R. Oliver Fund, Sophie F. Friedman Fund, Robert M. Rosenberg Family Fund, and funds donated in honor of George T.M. Shackelford, Chair, Art of Europe, and Arthur K. Solomon Curator of Modern Art 1996–2011. Photo © 2025 Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Footage courtesy of Musée d'Orsay Digital Department/YouBLive



