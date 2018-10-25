This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 28)

COVER STORY: Unmasking the history of blackface

With the recent controversy over Megyn Kelley's remarks in which she questioned why wearing blackface on Halloween was offensive, "Sunday Morning" contributor and WCBS anchor Maurice DuBois looks at the long and complex history of white (and even black) performers painting their faces black. For more than 100 years, minstrel shows were a popular form of entertainment on stage and film, reducing an entire race of people to stereotypes. DuBois speaks with Pulitzer Prize-winning cultural critic Margo Jefferson, and with Eric Lott, cultural historian and professor at The City University of New York, about the complicated history of a racist theatrical form.

POSTCARD FROM DENMARK: Licorice

Salty licorice is a favorite Scandinavian treat, and quite different from the "licorice" candy that many Americans are used to eating, which sometimes contains no real licorice at all.

Conor Knighton visits Copenhagen, where bitter licorice candy has a strong following, and where entrepreneur Johan Bulow's company Lakrids has launched high-end, authentic licorice to discriminating palates around the world.

HALLOWEEN: Frankenstein at 200

In 1818, at a storm-tossed villa in Switzerland owned by Lord Byron, a young girl named Mary Shelley accepted a challenge to write a ghost story, and created what would become one of the most famous names in horror: Frankenstein. Roxana Saberi looks at the creation of Shelley's mythic tale, and what her story of a scientist who harnesses life itself has to teach audiences today.

ECONOMICS: The banking crisis, 10 years on

In 2008, the banking system was near collapse, the stock market was in free fall, and government officials (it seemed to many) were as clueless as the rest of us. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger looks back at the housing and banking crisis that almost dragged the world down into another Great Depression, and talks with historian Adam Tooze and Wall Street Journal reporter Gretchen Morgenson about how many of the new rules put into place to protect the system from suffering another meltdown are being diluted.

MOVIES: Jonah Hill

"Mid90s" is about a tight-knit band of skaters growing up and raising hell in mid-'90s Los Angeles. For first-time director Jonah Hill, who earned Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominations for "Moneyball" and "The Wolf of Wall Street," it's another chance for him to "mess up." He tells Tracy Smith, "I mess up every day. I mess up in a way that makes me human. It's what you do after you mess up that makes you someone worthy, you know?"

To watch a trailer for "Mid90s" click on the video player below.

HALLOWEEN: Horror movies

The latest iteration of the horror film "Halloween," a sequel to the 1978 John Carpenter classic, scared up a staggering $77.5 million when it opened last week. Lee Cowan talks with actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who returned to once again face off against the masked Michael Myers, and who admits she doesn't like scary movies! He also talks with Vulture film critic Jordan Crucchiola about the popularity of horror films; sociologist Margee Kerr, who studies what happens to our brains when we experience fear in the theatre; and with Jason Blum, whose Blumhouse Productions was behind last year's Oscar-winning horror hit "Get Out."

ADVENTURES: To the South Pole

Henry Worsley's lifetime fascination with Antarctic explorers such as Ernest Shackleton, Roald Amundsen and Robert Scott led him to retrace their expeditions in one of the most inhospitable places on Earth. In 2015 Worsley set off yet again to emulate his hero, Shackleton, by embarking on the first solo crossing of the continent. Anthony Mason reports.

REMEMBERING 1968: Raised fists

One of the 20th century's best-known images is of Tommie Smith and John Carlos on the Olympic medal stand in Mexico City in 1968, their fists raised in protest, taking a stand for civil rights on a world stage. Smith and Carlos would become pariahs to some, heroes to others. Today, some NFL players are modeling their activism, using their platforms to call attention to racial injustice.

Jim Axelrod talks with Smith; sociologist Harry Edwards, who taught Smith and Carlos at San Jose State, and whose Olympic Project for Human Rights organized athletes to protest; and the Philadelphia Eagles' Michael Bennett and Malcolm Jenkins.

CALENDAR: Week of October 29

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

NATURE UP CLOSE: The best wolf ever

Judith Lehmberg looks back at the reintroduction of wolves to Yellowstone National Park, and the legacy of one special male.

