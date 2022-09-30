This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 2)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Host: Jane Pauley

HEADLINES: Latest of Hurricane Ian

Mark Strassmann and Kris Van Cleave reports.

COVER STORY: Gallery of secrets - The CIA Museum

Norah O'Donnell reports.

For more info:



BOOKS: Maggie Haberman on Donald Trump: "He saw the presidency as the ultimate vehicle to fame"

The New York Times correspondent has been covering the world of Donald Trump since her days as a metro reporter in the late 1990s. Maggie Haberman talks with CBS News' John Dickerson about her new book, "Confidence Man," and about how the real estate developer/casino owner's "playbook" has not changed since he entered politics.

For more info:



TV: John Stamos: "This is a great moment"

The actor whose looks and charm earned him a devoted following as Uncle Jesse in the sitcom "Full House," and who currently stars as the intense coach of a high school girls' basketball team in the Disney+ series "Big Shot," talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the impact of the death of his friend Bob Saget, and how the future looks today.

To watch a trailer for the series "Big Shot" click on the video player below:

For more info:

"Big Shot" Seasons 2 debuts October 12 on Disney+



PASSAGE: Remembering correspondent Bill Plante



Chef Erin French at The Lost Kitchen Restaurant, with correspondent Martha Teichner. CBS News

FOOD: How Erin French found herself at The Lost Kitchen

Recovering from a nasty divorce and addiction, Erin French was lost before she found freedom in her hometown of Freedom, Maine. She opened The Lost Kitchen restaurant, one of the hardest-to get reservations in the world. The cookbook author, bestselling memoirist and TV chef talks with correspondent Martha Teichner about her life story, and of her restaurant that is so in demand that reservations are won by lottery.

For more info:



HEADLINES: Ukraine

Charlie D'Agata reports.





MOVIES: Cate Blanchett on transforming herself in the drama "Tár"

Two-time Academy Award-winner Cate Blanchett talks with correspondent Seth Doane about her latest film, "Tár," and her performance as an orchestra conductor facing multiple crises which has earned Blanchett critical acclaim. She also discusses her discomfort with the spotlight, and how self-doubt drives her to keep working.

To watch a trailer for "Tár," click on the video player below

For more info:

"Tár" screens at the New York Film Festival October 3,4, before opening in select theaters October 7

An illustration of NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft prior to impact against Dimorphos, a 525-foot-wide moonlet in the Didymos binary asteroid system. NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben

SPACE: DART mission - How NASA hit the bullseye

NASA's mission to change an asteroid's path, as a test of a way to deflect planetary objects that threaten Earth, succeeded at striking a tiny moonlet 7 million miles away. Correspondent David Pogue looks at what the results of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), and its new technologies, may mean for future missions.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: New Yorker writer Hua Hsu on maintaining family ties via fax

The author of the new memoir "Stay True" recalls his teen years as a time of overcoming great distances – both generational and global – one page at a time.

For more info:



NATURE: TBD

Web Exclusives:

Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns. CBS News

"HERE COMES THE SUN": Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns and wildflowers (Video)

Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns sits down with Susan Spencer to discuss his new PBS documentary series "The U.S. and the Holocaust." Then, Mo Rocca travels to Crested Butte, Colorado, to learn about wildflowers.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!