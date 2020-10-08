This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 11)

Host: Jane Pauley

Apple began using five-pointed pentalobe screws in some of its devices, which made it more difficult for consumers to open their own products. CBS News

COVER STORY: Fighting for the right to repair your own stuff

Big electronics makers have made it difficult for consumers to fix their devices – from smartphones to computers – when they break down, or simply need a new battery. Correspondent David Pogue reports on the Right to Repair movement, a coalition of consumer advocates, digital rights activists and environmental groups that is fighting for laws that will help combat our throwaway culture.

Memorials honoring Christopher Columbus were meant to express pride in Italian heritage; now, statues of the 15th century explorer who enslaved people in the New World are being targeted for removal. CBS News

HISTORY: A monumental reckoning

Since protests erupted over the death of George Floyd, the range of public monuments removed or vandalized has expanded well beyond those honoring the Confederacy. Criticized as racist or oppressive, statues depicting historic figures from Christopher Columbus to George Washington are now getting a second look. Mo Rocca reports.

HARTMAN: Play ball!



From left: Mariah, Cara and Michaela Kennedy Cuomo, and their dad, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. CBS News

CORONAVIRUS: Andrew Cuomo & daughters on life during the pandemic

Like so many other homes across America, the Governor's Mansion, in Albany, N.Y., has been a base for a family locked down during the COVID-19 outbreak. It's where Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his three adult daughters, Michaela, Mariah and Cara Kennedy Cuomo, have been quarantining together. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with the Cuomo clan about giving each other support during the nation's monumental public health (and political) crisis.

PREVIEW: Andrew Cuomo on the pandemic: "The game isn't over; this is halftime" (Video)

POSTCARD FROM SHANGHAI: China emerges from the pandemic

Less than a year since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China's Wuhan Province, something nearly unthinkable has happened in this nation of 1.3 billion: a return to normalcy, or at least what looks like a "post-COVID new normal." Correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports from Shanghai.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower enjoys a round of golf, February 11, 1953. Bettmann/Getty Images

SPORTS: Presidential golf: A bipartisan tradition

Regardless of party or ideology, many presidents past and present share common ground – on the links. Correspondent Jim Axelrod tees up a look at our presidents' fascination with golf, and why their love of the game is par for the course.

COMMENTARY: Splitting hairs: Jim Gaffigan on the debunked image of Vikings

A new study of the DNA of skeletons reveals that the Middle-Age Scandinavian seafarers were not blonde. Comedian Jim Gaffigan, who is not a Viking, wants to know what that means for the popular image of blonde guys like himself.

Jon Bon Jovi. CBS News

MUSIC: Jon Bon Jovi on not missing a beat

The pandemic upended plans for a tour this year, but Jon Bon Jovi has doubled-down on 2020, writing songs that speak to the state of our union today, and contributing to a Long Island food bank program to help feed the food-insecure. Correspondent Lee Cowan reports.

You can stream Bon Jovi's album "2020" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

An attendee holds a "QAnon" flag before a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Sept. 8, 2020. Logan Cyrus/Bloomberg via Getty Images

SOCIETY: Q and the ABCs of spreading conspiracy theories

Followers of the online conspiracy theorist "QAnon" have propagated outlandish disinformation about secret plots by a "deep state" cabal of Satanic, cannibalistic child-traffickers out to "get" President Trump. How do these anonymous accusations spread, and what happens if Q believers are elected to office? Wired magazine editor-in-chief Nicholas Thompson reports.

COMMENTARY: Where does the buck stop now?

"60 Minutes" correspondent John Dickerson says the standard for judging presidential decision-making may be shifting, depending upon which president you've asked.

NATURE: Black Hills of South Dakota

"Sunday Morning" shares the sights and sound of autumn at Spearfish Canyon, in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

