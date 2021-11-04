This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 7)

Host: Jane Pauley



I'm not yawning, you're yawning. (No, we're BOTH yawning.) Getty Images

COVER STORY: Why we yawn

It's something we do every day, multiple times, and we often "catch" it from other people doing it. Correspondent Faith Salie looks into the physiology of yawning, and why it not only helps our brains, but also is a sign of empathy and, yes, increased alertness.

Brain scans illustrate the Stanford Accelerated Intelligent Neuromodulation Therapy (SAINT) procedure being tested on depression patients. CBS News

HEALTH: Hope for new treatment of depression

Depression remains the leading cause of disability worldwide, affecting almost 300 million people, half of whom can't find lasting relief from drugs or therapy. But a new experimental treatment using a fast-acting approach with targeted magnetic stimulation, called SAINT (Stanford Accelerated Intelligent Neuromodulation Therapy), has achieved significant success in trials. Correspondent Lee Cowan reports.

SCIENCE: Batteries and the new "lithium gold-rush"

COMMENTARY: Advice from a dinosaur: Don't choose extinction

A visitor to the United Nations General Assembly has a message about climate change, telling us government-supported fossil fuel subsidies will prove disastrous to our species. The computer-animated Frankie the Dinosaur (voiced by actor Jack Black) stars in this message produced by the U.N. Development Program as part of its "Don't Choose Extinction" campaign, timed to the COP-26 climate conference in Glasgow.

Composer Terence Blanchard with New Yorker writer Hua Hsu at the Metropolitan Opera in New York's Lincoln Center. CBS News

MUSIC: Terence Blanchard's opera: "Fire Shut Up in My Bones"

In its 138 years, America's leading opera house, the Metropolitan Opera in New York, had never staged an opera by a Black composer – until now. The Met opened its new season with a production of "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" by jazz trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard. New Yorker staff writer Hua Hsu talked with six-time Grammy-winner Blanchard about his opera, inspired by a memoir by Charles Blow, about "a boy of peculiar grace" growing up in small-town Louisiana in the 1970s and '80s.

Sportscaster Bob Costas with correspondent Jim Axelrod at New York's Yankee Stadium. CBS News

TV: Bob Costas, still speaking his mind

Bob Costas, a longtime fixture of sports and Olympic TV coverage, is bringing his passion to a new HBO discussion show, "Back on the Record with Bob Costas." The veteran broadcaster and commentator talks with correspondent Jim Axelrod about examining the junctions of sports and culture.

"Back on the Record with Bob Costas," on HBO and HBO Max



HARTMAN: Pole vaulter



Benedict Cumberbatch, star of the new film "The Power of the Dog." CBS News

MOVIES: Benedict Cumberbatch: "What an amazing way to live a life"

A son of working actors, Benedict Cumberbatch rocketed to worldwide fame in the BBC series "Sherlock," and to the heights of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Strange. Now, the Oscar-nominated actor is being praised for his performance as a bullying cowboy in Jane Campion's psychological drama, "The Power of the Dog." Cumberbatch talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about filming a period western, family, and gratitude for a stellar career.

To watch a trailer for "The Power of the Dog," click on the video player below.

"The Power of the Dog" opens in theatres November 17, and begins streaming on Netflix December 1

Polly Adler leaving a police van after being arrested in a raid, July 12, 1936, in New York City. N.Y. Daily News Archive via Getty Images

BOOKS: "Madam": How the oldest profession entered the Jazz Age

During the Roaring '20s, Polly Adler joined the sex trade just as Prohibition was getting started. In her new book, "Madam," Pulitzer Prize-winning author Debbie Applegate traces Adler's rise from immigrant sweatshop employee to owner of one of New York City's most popular bordellos, catering to politicians, celebrities, and the mob. She talks with CBS News' John Dickerson about Adler's hip, young take on the oldest profession.

CBS News/Simon & Schuster

PODCAST: "Unsung Science"

"Sunday Morning" correspondent David Pogue explores the origin stories behind some of the most mind-blowing advances in science and technology. Presented by CBS News and Simon & Schuster.

Listen to the episode, "Audio Deepfakes and the End of Trust":

