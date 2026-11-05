This week on "Sunday Morning" (Nov. 8)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: Seeking relief from chronic pain

About one in four American adults lives with chronic pain, defined as pain lasting more than three months. Most are still suffering for a year or longer. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook examines some of the current treatments aimed at alleviating chronic pain, from medications and surgery, to nerve stimulation, biofeedback and self-hypnosis.

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ALMANAC: November 8

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



ELECTIONS: Midterms aftermath

"Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa reports on the fallout of Tuesday's midterm elections, in which Democrats re-gained control of both houses of Congress.



U.S.: The SS United States and her final destination

She was the fastest ocean liner in history, widely known as America's flagship, and in her nearly two decades in service, the elegant SS United States carried four presidents, countless celebrities, and tens of thousands of happy voyagers. But the jet age took her out of service, and she eventually wound up docked at a Philadelphia berth for close to 30 years. Now, the SS United States is scheduled to sink off the coast of Florida, to become the world's largest artificial reef. Correspondent Lee Cowan looks back on the history and future of a maritime legend.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The SS United States (Video)

Watch Mark Strassmann's Feb. 17, 2013 "Sunday Morning" report about the glamorous history of the ship – longer than the Titanic, faster than any ocean liner, ever – and how it came to inhabit a berth in Philadelphia.

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Recording an interview with actress Julia Garner. CBS News

TV: "The Altruists" actor Julia Garner on surprising herself

In the new Netflix series "The Altruists," three-time Emmy Award-winner Julia Garner ("Ozark," "Inventing Anna") stars as Caroline Ellison, girlfriend of Sam Bankman-Fried and business partner in a multi-billion-dollar cryptocurrency fraud. Garner talks with correspondent Anthony Mason about being hired to play "the most unhinged people," and why watching a movie can give her an "endless sense of hope."

To watch a trailer for "The Altruists," click on the video player below:

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"The Altruists" streams on Netflix beginning Nov. 19

Thanks to Wave Hill, The Bronx, N.Y.



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

An installation view of the Rick Lowe exhibition "Black Wall Street Journey: Re and De Imagining Black Progress," at the University of Michigan Museum of Art in Ann Arbor. CBS News

ARTS: Rick Lowe: Turning data and social research into art

In his latest exhibition, at the University of Michigan Museum of Art in Ann Arbor, artist Rick Lowe explores a complex, untold story of Black America, by translating socio-economic data about progress made by Black Americans into art. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with Lowe about his own life's upward trajectory.

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HARTMAN: TBD



Dame Judi Dench. CBS News

BOOKS: Judi Dench

Seth Doane reports.

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COMMENTARY: Jon Meacham on the midterms and America's "better angels"

Reflecting on this week's historic midterm elections, in which voters were asked to weigh in on whether our nation will maintain the ideals of equality, dignity, fair play, and the rule of law, historian Jon Meacham says that Americans overwhelmingly answered – and that democracy has prevailed.

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Singer Brandon Flowers with correspondent Luke Burbank. CBS News

MUSIC: With "Thrasher," Brandon Flowers returns home

Small town Nephi, Utah, was where the musical sensibilities of Brandon Flowers, frontman of The Killers, started to take form, before being seduced by the bright lights of Las Vegas. Now he's released his third solo album, "Thrasher," filled with country-western songs like those beloved by his dad. Flowers talks with correspondent Luke Burbank about storytelling, family, and what true success feels like.

You can stream the Brandon Flowers album "Thrasher" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

For more info:

brandonflowersmusic.com

"Thrasher" by Brandon Flowers (Island Records)



GALLERY: Photos of the week

"Sunday Morning" looks at some of the most evocative images captured the week of Nov. 1-7, 2026.



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Nonagenarian conductor Herbert Blomstedt (YouTube Video)

Conductor Herbert Blomstedt, who died on Nov. 4, 2026 at 99, was still leading major symphony orchestras around the world as recently as last Spring, at the age of 98. In this July 20, 2025 "Sunday Morning" profile, Blomstedt spoke with correspondent Martha Teichner about his endurance – cheating time, while keeping time, at the podium.

GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2026

A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity. By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

"Sunday Morning": About us

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