This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 17)

Teen suicide is now at a 40-year high for young women, and is the second-leading cause of death for 15- to 24-year-olds of both sexes. High school junior Alexandra Valoras, a straight-A student, class officer and robotics whiz, nonetheless felt she wasn't ever good enough; hiding her despair behind a sunny disposition to the outside world, she ended her life before her 18th birthday. Jim Axelrod talks with the young woman's parents, friends and teachers about the signs that were missed; the private journals in which the girl wrote down strikingly uncharacteristic words of pain; and how Alexandra's mom and dad are bringing a message of awareness to other students.



On March 17, 1919, the singer with an "unforgettable" voice was born, Jane Pauley reports.

The Vessel, a 150-foot-tall structure of climbable interlocking staircases, the centerpiece of the $25 billion Hudson Yards Redevelopment, is pictured on March 5, 2019 in New York. Ted Shaffrey/AP

It's the centerpiece of the largest and most expensive private real estate development in American history: "Vessel," the sculpture in the middle of Hudson Yards, a new 16-building complex on the West Side of Manhattan. The honeycombed flight of fancy, made of 154 flights of stairs, was conceived by 49- year-old British designer Thomas Heatherwick, who has put his stamp on some of the most provocative buildings and public projects around the world. Anthony Mason reports.

It's an empire built on testing new dishes and putting kitchen gadgets through their paces, using both staff chefs and food stylists, as well as 17,000 volunteer cooks from around the country to test recipes. America's Test Kitchen, based in Boston, is featured in two TV shows, magazines and books, and has built its success one meal at a time. It's paid a visit by Martha Teichner who, like their ravenous viewers, truly eats up their advice.

Delia Owens with correspondent Lee Cowan, at the author's home in Idaho. CBS News

For the last six months "Where the Crawdads Sing" has been a fixture on The New York Times' Bestsellers List. The novel by Delia Owens is a love story, murder mystery, courtroom drama, and ode to the outdoors all in one. Lee Cowan paid a visit to Owens at her home in Idaho, and in the wilderness she loves.

The HBO comedy starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the one-time Veep and accidental president enters its seventh and final season, and if there is one lesson to take from the hit show, it's that in comedy, as in life, nothing good ever comes easy. Tracy Smith talks with Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale, Timothy Simons, Anna Chlumsky, show runner David Mandel and executive producer Frank Rich about going the extra mile for laughs, even in the midst of the star's successful battle with breast cancer.

To watch a trailer for the final season of "Veep" click on the video player below.

"Veep" (HBO) returns March 31



From the book "Picture: Muhammad Ali," featuring rare images by the photographers of the Louisville Courier-Journal. PSG

The boxer known first as Cassius Clay, and later as Muhammad Ali, was a favorite son of Louisville, Ky. Over the decades, the photographers at the Louisville Courier-Journal captured his life and career, including some of his more unguarded moments, at rest or at play. Now, some of the most iconic as well as some never-before-seen pictures have been collected in a new book that tells Ali's story from Louisville's point of view. Tony Dokoupil talked with editor Pat McDonough and photographers Tom Hardin, Keith Williams and Bill Luster about The Greatest as they saw him.

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead.



A view of the Grand Canyon's south side.

Trekking through the natural wonder is a walk through two billion years of geological history.

