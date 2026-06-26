This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 28): "These United States - America at 250"

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Jane Pauley hosts a special program celebrating our nation's semiquincentennial: "These United States - America at 250."

MUSIC: The "Sunday Morning" Essential American Songbook | Watch Video

What are the essential American songs? Ahead of the nation's 250th birthday, we asked that question to "Sunday Morning"'s familiar faces, from performers to artists and writers to community leaders to nominate songs by American artists. The results: 250 songs that span eras and genres. Check out our Spotify list of their choices, and read an essay by Bill Flanagan.

COVER STORY: The Founding Fathers: Why their radical beliefs continue to shape America

The men who signed the Declaration of Independence were flawed, but what they did in the summer of 1776 changed the world forever. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with experts about how 18th century colonists such as Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and John Adams defied a king and proposed a government of the people, and how their fight for equality continues today.

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U.S.: Historic Route 66: Americana on the go

Route 66, the "Mother Road" stretching from Chicago to Los Angeles, was also a place for drivers to "get their kicks." Though long bypassed by interstates, the historic highway, home of scenic vistas and roadside curiosities, continues to attract travelers searching for an America of yesterday. Correspondent Lee Cowan takes a drive along Route 66, which is now marking its centennial.

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FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bill Geist travels Route 66, the "Main Street of America" (Video)

Bill Geist gets his kicks on a stretch of the historic Route 66 in New Mexico, riding along with Tom Snyder, author of "The Route 66 Traveler's Guide and Roadside Companion," and talks with Tom LaMance, proprietor of Swap Meet 66 in Prewitt, N.M., in a story originally broadcast on "Sunday Morning" July 28, 1991.



MUSIC: The "Sunday Morning" Essential American Songbook: Defining America through its music

As our nation celebrates its 250th birthday, "Sunday Morning" asked some notable Americans to name their favorite songs by American artists. The result: A diverse list of 250 songs, from all musical genres, that reflects a beautiful representation of America itself. Correspondent Tracy Smith reports.

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MUSIC: James Taylor sings "Moon River"

Six-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter James Taylor, whose choices of essential American songs include the 1961 hit "Moon River," performs Henry Mancini's tender song of heartbreak for "Sunday Morning" viewers. [Check out the complete "Sunday Morning" Essential American Songbook at cbsnews.com/songbook.]

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Take a ferry ride to Governors Island in New York Harbor. CBS News

U.S.: Governors Island: An oasis in New York Harbor

One of New York City's most unique public spaces is a 172-acre island off the tip of Manhattan. Jane Pauley offers a tour of Governors Island, celebrated for its parks, cultural events, and sweeping harbor views.

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FOOD: Melting pot

Luke Burbank reports.

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The famed Union Pacific engine "Big Boy No. 4014" is the world's largest operating steam locomotive. CBS News

HISTORY: How trains drove American history

The transcontinental railroad changed just about everything in America: transportation, communications, commerce, cities, politics, even our perception of time. Correspondent David Pogue visits Steamtown National Historic Site, in Scranton, Pa., home to Big Boy, the biggest functioning steam train in the world, to learn how trains helped define an expansive America.

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Women rally at the Statue of Liberty in support of the Equal Rights Amendment, August 10, 1970. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

HISTORY: The Equal Rights Amendment: A promise unfulfilled

An Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution – guaranteeing rights to all Americans regardless of sex – was first proposed to Congress in 1923. More than a century later, it still has not become a formal part of our nation's bedrock of laws. Correspondent Martha Teichner looks at the long road of the ERA, and talks with three generations of women for whom equal rights under the Constitution remains an unfulfilled goal.

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MUSIC: Sara Bareilles sings "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman"

Two-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, whose choices of essential American songs include Aretha Franklin's rendition of "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," performs the Gerry Goffin-Carole King-Jerry Wexler classic for "Sunday Morning" viewers. [Check out the complete "Sunday Morning" Essential American Songbook at cbsnews.com/songbook.]

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With the aid of pyrotechnian Mike Fox, correspondent Faith Salie sets off fireworks. Who doesn't love this job? CBS News

SPECTACLE: Celebrating Fourth of July fireworks

Fireworks were invented in China, and perfected in Italy. But it was immigrants that brought their pyrotechnical secrets to America, creating a Fourth of July tradition: ever-grander fireworks displays. Correspondent Faith Salie visits the New Castle, Pa., fireworks company Pyrotechnico, which will be creating a world-record-worthy Independence Day celebration in Washington, D.C. this July 4th.

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Pyrotechnico, New Castle, Pa.

Larry David shows Susie Essman a version of the Declaration of Independence with clauses that didn't quite make it, such as, "After January 7th, it is illegal to wish anyone a 'Happy New Year!'" CBS News

TV: Larry David on "Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness"

Larry David brings his own comic perspective to America's storied history in the new HBO sketch comedy series, "Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness." He talks with Susie Essman about finally making use of his history major from college, and how he took comments from one of the show's producers, former President Barack Obama.

To watch a trailer for "Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness," click on the video player below:

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"Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness" streams on HBO Max



HISTORY: Photography and the secret of Frederick Douglass' power

Frederick Douglass, who was born into slavery and became an influential orator, writer and intellectual, was the most photographed person in America in the 19th century. Nancy Giles explores how Douglass used the early photographic medium to promote the cause of abolition.

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MUSIC: Jon Batiste sings "Georgia On My Mind"

Eight-time Grammy- and Oscar-winning musician-composer Jon Batiste, whose choices of essential American songs include Ray Charles' rendition of "Georgia On My Mind," performs the Hoagy Carmichael-Stuart Gorrell standard for "Sunday Morning" viewers. [Check out the complete "Sunday Morning" Essential American Songbook at cbsnews.com/songbook.]

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GALLERY: American Panorama



COMMENTARY: Doug Brinkley on America at 250: History tells us hoping for unity is not futile

In these fiercely-polarized times, the presidential historian reminds us that Americans' freedom has been tested – and has survived – much worse.

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NATURE: Eagles



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

MARATHON: Highlighting veterans (YouTube Video)

As the U.S. marks 250 years since its inception, meet some of the veterans whose service helped the country reach the milestone in this "CBS Sunday Morning" marathon.

Almanac: The conscientious objector

Medal of Honor recipient, and the battle that stays forever

WWII vet runs 3,000 miles across the U.S.

Honoring World War II vets before it's too late

WWII vet runs across America, again

Their longest battle

A Medal of Honor recipient's continued service

A Medal of Honor recipient's epic poem of war

Recording World War II veterans for posterity

A helping hand to America's wounded veterans

Honoring a Civil War veteran who was lost to history

"The Wounded Generation": Bearing the invisible scars of war

A new memorial honoring Operation Desert Storm

GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2026

A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

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