This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 2)

"Miss Montana," a World War II-era C-47 military transport, has been restored to its original glory, in preparation for a flight to Normandy to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Miss Montana to Normandy/Facebook

COVER STORY: D-Day veterans of the air

A World War II-era Douglas C-47 military transport plane dubbed "Miss Montana" had been parked in a museum for nearly two decades after a career transporting firefighters in Montana. Now, with its engines rebuilt and the fuselage restored to its early glory, it is joining other veteran airplanes that saw service on D-Day 75 years ago for a trip across the Atlantic, for an anniversary flight over the beaches of Normandy. Richard Schlesinger talks with those who got Miss Montana back in the air.

For more info:



PULSE: TBD



It's estimated that nearly half a million Americans in jail haven't been convicted of anything, but are being held simply because they can't afford bail; now there are efforts in several states to eliminate cash-bail systems that put a price tag on freedom. CBS News

JUSTICE: Re-making bail

It's estimated that at least 60% of Americans in jail today – nearly a half-million – haven't been convicted of anything but are merely being held in pre-trial detention because they can't afford to make bail. What's worse, even people who are acquitted of charges may face years paying back their bail bond fees. Now, some states, like California, are moving to end their cash bail systems.

Lee Cowan looks at the $2 billion-a-year private bail bond industry, and talks with the founder of the Bail Project, a non-profit that gives those in need bail without added fees, as well as the executive director of Equal Justice Under Law, dedicated to scrapping the cash bail system entirely.

For more info:

Actress and writer Mindy Kaling. CBS News

MOVIES: Mindy Kaling

When she was a little kid, Mindy Kaling didn't see anyone on TV who looked like her, and yet she's built a career as a writer and actress who is remarkably relatable, whether it's her characters in the sitcoms "The Office" and "The Mindy Project," her bestselling books, or her new film "Late Night," which she wrote and stars in alongside Emma Thompson. Luke Burbank sits down with Kaling and finds, as talented and funny as she is, she's less adept at making pizza rolls.

For more info:

Columnist George Will with special correspondent Ted Koppel. CBS News

POLITICS: George Will

The Washington Post columnist and political commentator George Will has been a staunch and unshakable advocate for conservative policies for more than four decades. Calling conservatism in the Age of Trump "a persuasion without a party," he has left the Republican Party whose titular head he rejects (but not his court picks). Special correspondent Ted Koppel talks with Will about the state of politics, as well as one of the more hot-button topics of the day: baseball.

For more info:



HARTMAN: TBD



U.S. troops wade ashore during the Allied invasion of Normandy, June 6, 1944, part of the invasion of France known as Operation Overlord. More than 9,000 Allied forces were killed or wounded. AP Photo

WORLD WAR II: His grandfather's war: Gen. Eisenhower and the D-Day invasion

David Eisenhower, grandson of the general who commanded the greatest military operation of history's most terrible war, talks with David Martin about the legacy of D-Day, and of the decisions made and responsibilities borne by Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, Supreme Allied Commander, who led nearly 160,000 Allied troops into Normandy 75 years ago.

GALLERY: D-Day - When the Allies turned the tide

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Humorist David Sedaris on representation on-screen

For more info:

davidsedarisbooks.com

"Calypso" by David Sedaris (Little, Brown), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon

The Jonas Brothers (Kevin, Joe and Nick) with correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

MUSIC: The Jonas Brothers: A little older, wiser, and happier than ever

The Jonas Brothers' "Sucker" has been rocking the airwaves as their first-ever #1 hit. But the brothers – Nick, Kevin and Joe – have traveled long paths, both together and solo, since coming onto the scene as teens nearly 15 years ago. Tracy Smith talks with the Jonas Brothers, each now married, about family ties and their decision to regroup, produce a new album, and head out on tour.

For more info:

A Chinese man stands alone to block a line of tanks heading east on Beijing's Cangan Blvd. in Tiananmen Square on June 5, 1989. The Chinese government crushed a student-led demonstration for democratic reform and against government corruption, killing hundreds, or perhaps thousands, of demonstrators. AP Photo/Jeff Widener

PASSAGE: Tiananmen Square, 30 years later

Elizabeth Palmer reports.



CALENDAR: Week of June 3

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: TBD



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

Follow the program on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com. "Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET, and is available on cbs.com, CBS All Access, and On Demand.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!