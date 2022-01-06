This week on "Sunday Morning" (January 9)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: How historians view Trump – and how Trump sees himself

A panel of historians is releasing its third collection of essays analyzing and assessing the accomplishments and failures of a presidential administration. But for the first time, a former president, Donald Trump, spoke to the historians to offer his own take on his time in office. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Princeton University's Julian Zelizer, who assembled the panel, and with the academics who unpack history's first judgment of the 45th president.

A 12-foot-tall amethyst geode on display at the Mignone Halls of Gems and Minerals at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. CBS News

GEOLOGY: Gems: Beauty set in stone

They took millions, even billions of years to form, but gemstones can capture our awe in a flash. Correspondent Faith Salie visits the newly-reopened Mignone Halls of Gems and Minerals at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, where visitors can eye these beautiful superstars of geologic history.

Journalist Carl Bernstein with CBS News national security correspondent David Martin. CBS News

BOOKS: Carl Bernstein on chasing history

He was half of the Washington Post team of reporters who broke the Watergate scandal. But Carl Bernstein's career began as a teenager at the Washington Star, what he has called the best education in journalism. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Bernstein about his new memoir, "Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom," and about how a cub reporter who chased history ended up making it.

BOOK EXCERPT: "Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom" by Carl Bernstein

Singer-songwriter Sonny Curtis with correspondent Mo Rocca. CBS News

MUSIC: Sonny Curtis on a career spanning Buddy Holly and Mary Tyler Moore

His music dates back to the birth of rock 'n' roll, as an early bandmate of Buddy Holly, and as the writer of such classic songs as "I Fought the Law" and "Walk Right Back." But Sonny Curtis' most memorable composition may be "Love Is All Around," his theme song for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with the disarmingly humble Rock and Roll Hall of Famer about a career during which he truly made it after all.

MEDIA: The TikTok route to comedy fame

The ability of comedians to expand their audience through videos on the popular phone app TikTok is no laughing matter. Some actors and writers are building successful careers despite never having performed standup at comedy clubs. Correspondent David Pogue looks at how TikTok is rewriting the rules of comedy, especially during the COVID lockdown, and talks with TikTokkers about their unusual path to fame.

Actress Kirsten Dunst, star of "The Power of the Dog." CBS News

MOVIES: Kirsten Dunst on her approach to acting

Kirsten Dunst, who has starred in such films as "Interview with the Vampire," "Melancholia" and "Spider-Man," is getting Oscar buzz for her poignant acting in Jane Campion's period drama, "The Power of the Dog." She talks with correspondent Luke Burbank about seeking treatment for depression; starring opposite her real-life partner Jesse Plemons; and a trick she learned for how to play drunk.

Finishing touches on the model of a statue of President John F. Kennedy, to be cast in bronze. CBS News

ART: Memorializing John F. Kennedy in bronze

For its 50th anniversary the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, in Washington, D.C., commissioned a statue of President John F. Kennedy, one that would reflect the humanity of a leader beloved and mourned by so many. Correspondent Chip Reid talks with sculptor Ivan Schwartz about capturing the 35th president in his team of artists' memorial to JFK.

