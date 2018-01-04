This week on "Sunday Morning" (Jan. 7)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com. CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!

COVER STORY: Marijuana: Clearing the smoke

This week at Oakland's Harborside dispensary, there were long lines, and even a ceremonial ribbon cutting, to mark the legalization of recreational marijuana in California -- only the latest state to follow the lead of Colorado.

In 2012, when Colorado voters passed Amendment 64, legalizing pot for recreational use was called "The Great Experiment." Five years later, recreational pot is now legal in eight states plus the District of Columbia, while 22 other states now allow sales of marijuana for medical use. It may be legal in Canada this year. Barry Petersen looks at how that "Great Experiment" is working out.

ART: Vermeer and his contemporaries

Rita Braver tours an exhibition at Washington's National Gallery of Art featuring works by Vermeer and other Dutch Masters

MOVIES: Greta Gerwig

Tony Dokoupil profiles the actress, whose new film as writer-director, "Lady Bird," is one of the most critically-acclaimed of the year.

FASHION: Barbour coats

They're a British tradition, as common as soggy weather -- raincoats fit for a Queen, or for 007. Martha Teichner visits the Barbour factory in Northern England and their "museum" of classic rainwear.

STAGE: John Lithgow

Lee Cowan interviews the Emmy-, Tony- and Golden Globe-winning actor, now on Broadway in "John Lithgow: Stories By Heart."

OPINION: The "healing" benefits of broth

Vivian Howard, star of PBS' "A Chef's Life," says every culture has a recipe with curative powers.

CALENDAR: Week of January 8

