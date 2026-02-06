This week on "Sunday Morning" (Feb. 8)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: Is a kiss just a kiss? The art and science of smooching

With Valentine's Day around the corner, Susan Spencer asked: Is a kiss just a kiss? An evolutionary biologist says kissing is common in the animal kingdom and may date back 21 million years. A certified sex therapist explains why we kiss — and why some smooches linger in our memories for decades. Finally, a panel of editors at In Style Magazine weigh in on the most iconic kisses in pop culture.

ALMANAC: February 8

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

In 1587, Mary Queen of Scots is executed after being charged with involvement in a plot to murder her cousin, Britain's Queen Elizabeth I. Stock Montage / Getty Images

ON DISPLAY: Art museum invites visitors into the world of surrealism

An exhibit at the Philadelphia Art Museum marks 100 years of surrealism, showcasing captivating paintings, sculptures and films that trace the movement's origins and its power to transport us beyond reality. Matthew Affron, the museum's curator, says the exhibit aims to push visitors outside of their comfort zones and spark curiosity. Robert Costa reports.

SPORTS: The pressure of playing quarterback

With Super Bowl LX fast approaching, Jim Axelrod breaks down what makes the quarterback position one of the toughest in sports. He speaks with Seth Wickersham, author of "American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback," to understand what makes an elite subset of quarterbacks the best of the best.

PAWS AND CIRCUMSTANCE: Inside the Westminster Dog Show, where canines charm and captivate

Martha Teichner has a front row seat to the 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, where dogs compete to be the best in show.

Martha Teichner watches the 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden. CBS Sunday Morning

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



GEMS IN FLUX: Quiet pressures reshaping the world of diamonds

Are diamonds really forever? For over five centuries, Antwerp's diamond district has been the cornerstone of the global diamond trade, through which 80% of the world's rough diamonds have passed. Now, that legacy is under strain in ways the city - and the industry itself - has never seen. Chris Livesay reports.

MUSIC: 50 years later, the Eagles' greatest hits still soar

Fifty years ago, the Eagles released their first "Greatest Hits" album, which became the best-selling of all time. The legendary rock band still performs to sold-out crowds today. Don Henley talks to Tracy Smith.

OPINION: Faith Salie on sparks flying in "Heated Rivalry"

Faith Salie breaks down why HBO's "Heated Rivalry" is setting the internet on fire with its story of a secret romance between rival pro hockey players.

A PINCH OF SALT: Bay Area's vibrant salt pools create striking backdrop for Super Bowl LX

As Super Bowl fans touchdown in the Bay Area for Sunday's big game, they might spot a splash of color in the water. In the southern end of the San Francisco Bay, less than 2,500 yards away from the 50-yard line of Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, lies a colorful mosaic of salt pools. Conor Knighton reports.

OPINION: Luke Burbank's tips for Super Bowl partygoers

If you're heading to a Super Bowl party this weekend and you don't know much about football, Luke Burbank - a Seattle Seahawks fan - has a few helpful tips to help you fit in.

NATURE: Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge

For all the romantics: This Sunday, we leave you in Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge - just 5 miles east of Valentine, Nebraska. Videographer: Kevin Kjergaard

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2026

A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Winter Olympics on "Sunday Morning" (YouTube Video)

Cheer on these classic "Sunday Morning" stories about the history of the Winter Olympics and some of the Games' most notable star athletes. Featured:

Cross-country Skier Bill Koch prepares for the Lake Placid Games (1980)

The post-Olympic career of hockey star Jim Craig, goalie for the "Miracle on Ice" Team USA (1982)

Dr. Mike Woods – anesthesiologist and Olympic speed skater (1984)

Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards, a British ski jumper of little form and great daring (1988)

A look back at the 1994 scandal involving figure skaters Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan

Bill Geist on events seeking to become Olympic medal sports, from skeleton sledding to snow-shovel racing (1998)

A history of the sport of curling (1998)

How Salt Lake City prepared for the 2002 Winter Games (2002)

Olympian Lindsey Vonn on skiing the comeback trail (2025)

MARATHON: Soup! (YouTube Video)

In honor of National Homemade Soup Day (February 4), "Sunday Morning" presents a menu of stories devoted to soup. Enjoy!

Ramen, Japan's comfort food (2011)

Chicken soup: The story of "Jewish penicillin" (2021)

The art of soup tureens (2020)

Martha Stewart's recipe for Potato and Buttermilk Soup (2024)

The next generation of Campbell's Soup (2014)

Tortellini: Comfort food in any language (2020)

Bobby Flay's recipe for Pumpkin Soup (2010)

A Philadelphia soup kitchen that practices "radical hospitality" for the homeless (2017)

What presidents ate: Squirrel soup, anyone? (2025)

