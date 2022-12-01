This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 4)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: Elon Musk and Twitter: Is he in over his head?

Elon Musk, the man behind cutting-edge companies Tesla and SpaceX, recently bought Twitter for $44 billion. What followed has been a chaotic period for the social media platform, during which Musk has invited back some users who had previously been banned or otherwise restricted; fired employees en masse; and rolled back content moderation. To what end? Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with tech journalist Kara Swisher and cybersecurity expert Alex Stamos about whether Musk's business decisions amount to more than just "snarky marketing."

A guitar used by the artist Prince is on display at the Smithsonian exhibition "Entertainment Nation/Nación del espectáculo," CBS News

ART: Smithsonian exhibit explores how entertainment shaped America

"Entertainment Nation," a new exhibition at the National Museum of American History, features artifacts from 150 years of film, music, TV, theater and sports. CBS News' John Dickerson looks at how "Star Wars," "The Wizard of Oz," and Prince helped define our national character.

Stop-motion animators work on bringing Guillermo del Toro's version of "Pinocchio" to the screen. CBS News

MOVIES: Guillermo del Toro on bringing "Pinocchio" to life, one frame at a time

Stop-motion animators, under the direction of Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro, have given life to puppets in the new Netflix feature, "Pinocchio." Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Del Toro about his lifelong passion project that evokes the darker original tale of a wooden boy who becomes real.

To watch a trailer for "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" click on the video player below:

NEWS: Experts say a system designed to protect children is breaking up families

Critics say the policies of child welfare agencies, rather than acting for the benefit of children, in many cases harm families, by separating parent from child, bolstering a multi-billion-dollar foster care system, and creating legal barriers for families to reunite. Correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

PASSAGE: In memoriam



The flavor enhancer monosodium glutamate. CBS News

FOOD: The unsavory stigma surrounding MSG

Ever since a letter in a medical journal identified monosodium glutamate as the source behind unpleasant health effects dubbed "Chinese Restaurant Syndrome," MSG has been tagged as an unwelcome addition to cooking. However, advocates of MSG say there is no proof that it's a hazard. National Public Radio correspondent Allison Aubrey investigates why MSG's reputation can still be tough to swallow.

Actor Brendan Fraser. CBS News

MOVIES: Brendan Fraser on his comeback performance in "The Whale"

The actor was a leading man in blockbusters in the 1990s and early 2000s, until he put the brakes on his Hollywood career. Now, Brendan Fraser is back with an acclaimed, soulful performance as a morbidly obese man in "The Whale." He talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about how he identified with his character.

To watch a trailer for "The Whale" click on the video player below:

HEADLINES: January 6 Committee Report

Correspondent Robert Costa reports.

A David Bird "Becorn" sculpture makes a friend. David Bird

ART: David Bird's whimsical Becorn sculptures

Rhode Island artist and toy designer David Bird was inspired to create fanciful, tiny sculptures out of acorns, sticks, ferns and feathers – art he has dubbed "Becorns" – which are attracting curious birds and wildlife (and plenty of humans, too). Correspondent Faith Salie reports.

HERE COMES THE SUN: Comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Formula One racing (Video)

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias sits down with Tracy Smith to discuss his childhood, his sold-out Dodger Stadium show and his goal with comedy. Then, Kristine Johnson travels to Austin, Texas to learn about Formula One racing.



GALLERY: Notable Deaths in 2022

A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

