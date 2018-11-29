This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 2)

COVER STORY: Friendship born in one of America's darkest hours

After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, approximately 120,000 Americans of Japanese descent were transported to concentration camps, including one at Heart Mountain in Wyoming, where young Norm Mineta, a Boy Scout, was sent with his family. There he met another Boy Scout from Wyoming, Alan Simpson, and the two forged a friendship that endures to this day, even after each has served in Congress on opposite sides of the aisle. Lee Cowan talks with Mineta and Simpson about the dark history of Heart Mountain, and the brightness of the human spirit that shone in their bond.



ALMANAC: Aaron Copland

On December 2, 1990, a most un-common man, composer Aaron Copland, died at the age of 90. Jane Pauley reports.

ART: Glenstone Museum

Thirty miles from Washington, in Potomac, Md., is a different kind of museum on a 230-acre estate – a blend of art, architecture and nature. Rita Braver tours Glenstone, a quiet place of contemplation that features some 1,300 works by such legends as Louise Bourgeois, Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko, Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

STAGE: Lin-Manuel Miranda brings "Hamilton" to Puerto Rico

The revolutionary musical is on the road on the island ravaged by Hurricane Maria. David Begnaud reports.

MOVIES: An "Annie Hall" for the ages

Intrigued by the change that came over his aging grandmother with dementia when she watched an old movie, millennial filmmaker Matt Starr came up with a novel idea: ask the residents of a retirement home to act in a remake of a film. The movie the seniors chose to remake? Woody Allen's "Annie Hall," a comedy about sex, death and memory. Starr and partner Ellie Sachs talked with Tracy Smith about working with their cast from Lenox Hill Neighborhood House in New York City (not to mention the live lobsters).

ART: The chronicles of "Doonesbury" creator Garry Trudeau

"Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley interviews her husband, cartoonist Garry Trudeau, whose '60s comic strip at Yale, "Bull Tales," evolved into one of the most influential and enduring chronicles of the generational counter-culture. Now 70, Trudeau talks about his Pulitzer Prize-winning strip, and the effect his memorable characters' journey has had on him.

PREVIEW: "Doonesbury" creator Garry Trudeau on his "accidental career"

OPINION: Jim Gaffigan on screens

It's a daily struggle: Providing screens to, or removing screens from, children. Comedian Jim Gaffigan ponders an unavoidable fact of life today: Our lives are ruled by screens.

PERFORMANCE: The magical arts

Illusionist Jason Bishop's life wasn't always magical. Born to drug-addicted parents and shuttled from one foster home to another, Bishop found a way to escape his world via escape artists like Harry Houdini, and would discover a talent for magic that has since taken him around the world. Faith Salie finds out how one magician has created magic in his life.

CALENDAR: Week of December 3

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: TBD



