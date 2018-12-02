Moment in Nature: Florida Everglades

"Sunday Morning" takes you this morning to Audubon's Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in Naples, Florida. The footage is by videographer Charles Schultz.

The sanctuary encompasses about 13,000 acres of wetlands in the Western Everglades. It's a vital habitat to a variety of species, such as the American Alligator, the Florida Panther, the Snowy Egret and the Florida Sandhill Crane. It also contains the world's largest remaining virgin bald cypress forest.



See also: