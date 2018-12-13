This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 16)

COVER STORY: What's in store for Sears?

At its peak, Sears, Roebuck was the biggest retailer in the world, and the biggest employer in America. And then, the company that dominated the department store business for much of the 20th century officially filed for bankruptcy, buckling under its massive debt load and staggering losses. David Pogue looks at the company and its failure to evolve I a changing economy.

ALMANAC: The first vending machine



Candytopia, a pop-up interactive art installation/confectionary, appeared in San Francisco. CBS News





COMMERCE: Pop-ups

More and more retail stores, restaurants, museums and other "experiences" are popping up all over, as "pop up" operations. Luke Burbank reports.

Millions of kids have connected to Legos. CBS News

TOYS: Legos

Legos, the tiny plastic bricks that engage young minds and fingers, have clicked with generations of kids. So why is the popular toy undergoing a remake? Roxana Saberi visits the Lego factory in Billund, Denmark, to find out.

MOVIES: "Mary Poppins Returns"

In the sequel we've waited half a century to see, Mary Poppins has returned to the screen. The children she cared for in the 1964 original have grown, but their nanny is mostly unchanged, except she is played now by Emily Blunt. Anthony Mason talks with Blunt about bringing P.L. Travers' beloved, eccentric character back to life in a magical musical.

To watch the trailer for "Mary Poppins Returns," click on the video player below.

MUSIC: "Peter & the Wolf"

There's a good chance that your first exposure to classical music was Prokofiev's beloved symphonic fairy tale, "Peter & the Wolf." Over the years there have been many celebrity narrators of the holiday favorite, including fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi. This year marks the 11th time he's told the story, as part of the Guggenheim Museum's "Works & Process" series, which he's also designed and directed as well. Nancy Giles reports.



HARTMAN: Secret Santa



MUSIC: Michael Bublé

Tracy Smith reports.

To watch Michael Bublé perform "When I Fall in Love," from his new album "Love," click on the video player below.

'TIS THE SEASON: "Yes, Virginia …"

"Sunday Morning" looks back at the original New York Sun Letter to the Editor of a child's query: "Is there a Santa Claus?"

Michelle Higgins of Ireland and compatriot Owen Brick had the right idea: spend Christmas in the Southern Hemisphere, on Sydney's Bondi Beach, in this 2006 file photo. AP Photo

COMMENTARY: Do we have to do Christmas in December?

Comedian Jim Gaffigan says the stress of the holidays in the bleakest of months makes moving Christmas to a sunnier time a smart idea.

