This week on "Sunday Morning" (Dec. 28)

COVER STORY: Good news you may have missed in 2025

The bad news from the past year (and there was a lot of it) drowned out much of the GOOD news that made smaller headlines. David Pogue reports on some of 2025's best underreported stories, from biodegradable plastics to aiding migratory birds.



A LOOK BACK: Top news headlines of 2025 month-by-month

From political upheavals and gun violence, to the first American-born pope, "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley looks back at key events of a transformative year in U.S. history.



A LOOK BACK: "Sunday Morning" 2025: The year's top music

"Sunday Morning" checks out Spotify's top streaming hits of the past year.

'TIS THE SEASON: London's Gingerbread City: An edible winter wonderland

At Gingerbread City, a Christmas pop-up in London, some of the country's top architects and designers have built edible recreations of notable landmarks like Big Ben, as well as imaginative fantasy worlds, all from gingerbread, candy and icing. Correspondent Elizabeth Palmer gets a taste.

A LOOK BACK: "Sunday Morning" 2025: The year's top movies

"Sunday Morning" checks out the highest-grossing films of the past year.

'TIS THE SEASON: Luke Burbank on making realistic New Year's resolutions

Forget about hitting the gym, or signing up for a foreign language app. Luke Burbank resolves to do far better with his New Year's resolutions in 2026 by committing to goals he can actually keep … probably.

THESE UNITED STATES: The New Year's Eve ball drop

Since 1907, New Yorkers have marked the New Year with the ceremonial dropping of a huge ball in Times Square. Mo Rocca examines the new Constellation Ball, covered with more than 5,000 handcrafted Waterford Crystal discs, that will help ring in 2026.

COMMENTARY: Josh Seftel's Mom on cannabis

Filmmaker Josh Seftel's mother, Pat, is having trouble sleeping. Could marijuana gummies be the answer?

IN MEMORIAM: "Hail and Farewell": A tribute to those we lost in 2025

"Sunday Morning" correspondent Lee Cowan remembers some of the newsworthy men and women who passed away this year – musicians, artists and storytellers who surpassed the ordinary; politicians who defied expectations; and activists who defied injustice – all touching us with their creativity and humanity.



A LOOK BACK: "Sunday Morning" photo album of 2025

"Sunday Morning" presents some of the most mesmerizing images captured during the past year.

ARTS: MetroCard art: Swiping beauty from the mundane

On December 31, New York City will officially retire the transit system's MetroCard, that ubiquitous piece of plastic used to gain entrance onto subways and buses. But there is beauty in using MetroCards as the raw materials for art, as Thomas McKean has found in his collages and miniature sculptures depicting portraits of city life. Serena Altschul reports.

NATURE: Sunrise in Texas



THE BOOK REPORT: Ron Charles' books of the year

The Washington Post book reviewer offers "Sunday Morning" viewers his picks for fiction and non-fiction titles to add to their New Year's reading lists.

