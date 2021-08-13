This week on "Sunday Morning" (August 15)

Guest host: Lee Cowan

COVER STORY: Helping students cope with the pressure to succeed

Experts say that students from high achieving schools, who are privileged in terms of educational opportunities, are at greater risk of substance abuse, depression and anxiety than the national norm, because of an unrelenting, insidious pressure to succeed. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with students and a psychologist about how adolescent wellness is as vulnerable to academic pressure as it is to poverty, trauma and discrimination – and how COVID has changed our expectations for student performance.

Planet Word in Washington, D.C., a museum devoted to the magic of language. CBS News

MUSEUMS: Word play: A visit to D.C.'s Planet Word

Planet Word, Washington's newest museum, takes visitors on a trip through the fascinating world of words, language and reading. Correspondent Chip Reid attends the former school-turned-literary wonderland, which has re-opened following a COVID shutdown.

Karita Knisely keeps watch for telltale signs of fire, atop Mount Bolivar in Klamath National Forest, California. CBS News

U.S.: Fire lookouts keep watch over threatened forests

There were once thousands of active fire lookout towers across the country; today, while many are automated, a few hundred are still staffed by people whose jobs is to watch for forest fires in remote, rugged areas, like Klamath National Forest, in California and Oregon. Correspondent Conor Knighton talks with two fire watchers who are scanning the skies.

MUSIC: Clive Davis and the return of concerts in NYC

When the mayor's office decided to put on a star-studded concert to celebrate New York City's return after lockdown, Clive Davis got the call. The 89-year-old music producer signed on such artists as Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith and Paul Simon, in what is his most important project: bringing concerts back to New York. Contributor Kelefa Sanneh reports.

Broadway and recording stars perform "New York State of Mind," in honor of the Greatest City in the World. NYCNext

MUSIC: The Big Apple returns in "New York State of Mind"

When COVID shut down New York, musical artists found a way to perform anyway, lifting our spirits from the depths of our lockdowns. Now, with performers returning to the stage, "Sunday Morning" debuts a short film from the organization NYCNext that honors the city, with a performance of Billy Joel's "New York State of Mind" by such talents as Sara Bareilles, Idina Menzel, Cautious Clay, Anais Reno and Brian Stokes Mitchell.

MOVIES: Marlee Matlin

Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz reports.

To watch a trailer for "CODA," click on the video player below:

"CODA" available on Apple TV+ beginning August 13

The mining town of Cerro Gordo, in the Inyo Mountains above Death Valley, was formed in the 1860s after silver was discovered there. Long abandoned, the ghost town now has a population of one. CBS News

U.S.: A ghost town's caretaker

Have you been socially-distancing? Not as much as Brent Underwood, who has lived during the COVID lockdown as the sole resident of a ghost town on the edge of Death Valley: the abandoned mining community of Cerro Gordo, California. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with Underwood, who bought the 380-acre Cerro Gordo in 2018, and has featured it on his YouTube channel, "Ghost Town Living."

The average age of these singers is 85, but this isn't your grandfather's choral group; Young@Heart's repertoire includes music from the Ramones, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna and Twisted Sister. CBS News

MUSIC: Songs from the Young@Heart

The average age for members of the Young@Heart Chorus, of Northampton, Mass., is 85. But this isn't your grandfather's choral group; their repertoire includes music from The Ramones, The Rolling Stones, Madonna and Twisted Sister. Correspondent David Pogue talks with singers about the joy of singing "golden oldies" by such composers as Bowie and Springsteen, in this update of a story originally presented on "Sunday Morning" on December 20, 2020.

CBS News

