This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 9)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: Dominion vs. Fox News: The case against conspiracy theories

After President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, Fox News' on-air personalities and invited guests continued to broadcast false charges against Dominion Elections Systems, claiming the company's machines and ballot scanners, used in 28 states, allowed votes to be "switched." Dominion is now suing Fox for defamation, arguing that the network aired false statements "with actual malice" even as Fox executives admitted privately such claims were false. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty talks with first amendment attorney Lee Levine, former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt, and Semaphor editor-in-chief Ben Smith about the strength of Dominion's case, and what it means for the news channel.

U.S.: Thundereggs

ART: Treasures of comic strip art

Bill Blackbeard was something of a superhero. During his lifetime, he collected and preserved 2.5 million ephemeral artifacts of comic strip art, including newspapers and Sunday color sections dating as far back as 1893. Treasures from his collection are now featured in a new exhibit, "Man Saves Comics," at the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University. Correspondent Luke Burbank reports.

SUNDAY PROFILE: F. Murray Abraham: "My work is my salvation"

F. Murray Abraham, the Academy Award-winning star of "Amadeus," "Scarface" and the HBO series "The White Lotus," has maintained his six-decade-long career thanks, he says, to possessing both arrogance and humility. He talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about the high school teacher who believed in him; the story behind his stage name; and how winning an Oscar changed the trajectory of his profession (and not necessarily for the better).

PASSAGE: In memoriam





POLITICS: Cindy McCain

HARTMAN: Tech support



TV: Jennifer Garner on "The Last Thing He Told Me"

Laura Dave's bestselling novel, "The Last Thing He Told Me," about a woman whose husband vanishes, explores how little we may know about the people we love. It has now become a TV series starring four-time Emmy nominee Jennifer Garner. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti talks with Garner about her special attraction to the role; and with Dave about how Bruce Springsteen's music was an inspiration to her writing.

STAGE: Broadway star Lillias White on giving audiences "my entire heart"

For Broadway veteran Lillias White, it all began as a child in Brooklyn, N.Y., when relatives encouraged her to dance and sing on her grandmother's dining room table. The 71-year-old actress, who won a Tony Award for "The Life," is now starring in the Broadway musical "Hadestown." She talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about her role models growing up; her relationship with the audience; and setting the standard for singing standards.

COMMENTARY: An Easter message: The victory of light over darkness

The Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, the Most Reverend Michael Curry, offers a message about the power of God's love.

COMMENTARY: A Passover message: Overcoming a plague of hubris

Senior Rabbi Steve Leder, of the Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Los Angeles, offers a transcendent message about escaping the shadows of narrow-mindedness, and stepping into the light of empathy.

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

HEADLINES: Martha Teichner with update on preserving Eatonville (Video)

On March 19 "Sunday Morning" broadcast a report on Eatonville, Fla. - the first incorporated Black community in the United States - and how local activists were fighting against the prospective sale of 100 acres of land, once the site of a school, to a developer. Since then, there have been major developments in the story. Correspondent Martha Teichner has the latest.

"HERE COMES THE SUN": Comedian Jimmy Fallon and the Charles Schulz Museum (Video)

Comedian and television host Jimmy Fallon sits down with Mo Rocca to discuss "The Tonight Show," his childhood, and his hopes for the future. Then, Lee Cowan visits the Charles Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, California, to learn more about the creator of "Peanuts."



