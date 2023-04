Martha Teichner with update on preserving Eatonville On March 19 "Sunday Morning" broadcast a report on Eatonville, Fla. - the first incorporated Black community in the United States - and how local activists were fighting against the prospective sale of 100 acres of land, once the site of a school, to a developer. Since then, there have been major developments in the story. Correspondent Martha Teichner has the latest.