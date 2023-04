Here Comes the Sun: Comedian Jimmy Fallon and the Charles Schulz Museum Comedian and television host Jimmy Fallon sits down with Mo Rocca to discuss "The Tonight Show," his childhood, and his hopes for the future. Then, Lee Cowan visits the Charles Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, California, to learn more about Charles Schulz and the Peanuts gang. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”