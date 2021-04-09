This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 11)

Guest host: Lee Cowan

COVER STORY: Some members of Sackler family under fire over ties to opioids

The Sackler family, one of the wealthiest in America, has long been known as a patron of the arts, but only recently did their connections to Purdue Pharma become widely known. The company, which some blame for helping spark the opioid crisis, is privately owned by some members of the family. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports on the Sacklers, whose name has become a controversial flashpoint in the opioid epidemic, and talks with New Yorker staff writer Patrick Radden Keefe, author of "Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty."

For more info:

American writer Ernest Hemingway (1899-1961) is pictured in Kenya, September 1952. Earl Theisen Collection/Getty Images

BOOKS: Ernest Hemingway: Another look at Papa

To many, writer Ernest Hemingway, author of such classics as "The Sun Also Rises," "A Farewell to Arms" and "The Old Man and the Sea," was the very definition of toxic masculinity. But a new PBS documentary finds the writer's literary image, personality and sexuality are not so cut-and-dried. Correspondent Mark Whitaker talks with filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, and with Hemingway scholar Marc Dudley, about re-examining the larger-than-life writer in the age of #MeToo.

For more info:



HARTMAN: Camp out



BOOKS: The devotion of Nancy Reagan

Throughout their 52-year marriage, Nancy Reagan was President Ronald Reagan's staunchest supporter. But one of the great mysteries is that a woman who was so attuned to and protective of her husband's public image could be unaware of her own. "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl talks with Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty, author of the new book "The Triumph of Nancy Reagan," and with former Reagan White House chief of staff James Baker, about the complicated persona of the woman who had the most significant influence on President Reagan.

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD





Former Speaker of the House John Boehner. CBS News

BOOKS: John Boehner on how the rise of ideologues harms America

In 2015 House Speaker and 13-term Republican Congressman John Boehner decided to end his career on the Hill, his departure hastened by clashes with ideologues within his own party. Now, in a scorching new memoir, "On the House," Boehner writes that those forces are hurting the country, and threaten the GOP's survival. Boehner talks with "60 Minutes" correspondent John Dickerson about the January 6th insurrection, partisan media, and what he calls "political terrorists" who play to the party base.

For more info:

Corinne Foxx and her father, Jamie Foxx. The two have collaborated on a new Netflix series, "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!" CBS News

TELEVISION: Jamie Foxx on playing (and being) an embarrassing dad

In films and on TV, Jamie Foxx has hit all the right notes. His latest project is a new Netflix series, "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!" playing a single parent to a daughter who finds him less than cool. "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Michelle Miller talks with Foxx and his co-star, fellow "In Living Color" alum David Alan Grier, and with Foxx's daughter, Corinne, an executive producer of the show, who found inspiration in the tradeoffs of having a famous entertainer for a dad.

To watch a trailer for "Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me!" click on the video player below.

For more info:



BOOKS: New York Times Bestsellers



Carey Mulligan stars in writer-director Emerald Fennell's "Promising Young Woman." The revenge thriller is nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress. Focus Features



MILEPOST: TBD



PREVIEW: "Ready, Set … Go!"



NATURE: Cherry blossoms in Japan



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and again at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning), YouTube, and at cbssundaymorning.com.



You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!