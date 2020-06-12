CBS News June 12, 2020, 1:33 PM

This week on "Face the Nation," June 14, 2020: Scott, Booker, Kaplan, Gottlieb

Staying safe as states see spike in COVID-19

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

  • Sen. Tim Scott R-South Carolina
  • Sen. Cory Booker D-New Jersey
  • Carmen Best, Seattle Chief of Police
  • Robert S. Kaplan, President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

  • Date: Sunday, June 14, 2020

