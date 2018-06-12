This litter box can spot your kitty's health issues

Cat owners in Japan will soon be getting some help in monitoring their pet's health.

Sharp Corp. is introducing a "smart" litter box in Japan next month that automatically captures and analyzes data about a cat's urine, along with weight and other measurements, that might indicate a medical problem. If abnormalities are detected, the cat's owner is notified via smartphone.

Sharp Corp.

The high-tech litter box, which uses artificial intelligence, can also measure the temperature nearby, helping "maintain a comfortable toilet environment, the company said in news release.

The Pet Care Monitor is scheduled to go on sale July 30 and will retail for 24,800 yen -- that's about $226 before tax. There's an additional monthly charge of less than $3 for cat owners to receive alerts.

Sharp, a unit of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., said it would consider moving into the overseas pet market in the future, the Kyodo news service reported.

Cats are increasingly popular in Japan, partly as a result of the nation's aging population and the fact that cats are easier to care for than dogs, the news service noted.

The Japan Pet Food Association in December estimated there to be 9.5 million pet cats in the nation, topping the 8.9 million estimated pet dogs residing in the island nation last year.