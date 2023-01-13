We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The start of a new year is often considered a good time to do an appraisal of what's working and what's not. Whether it's time to clean out the closet, improve your diet or something else altogether, January is often a popular time to get back on track.

This is also true for homeowners and renters, who are constantly on the lookout for ways they can repair and improve their living spaces. Maybe January will be the time to start painting or to redo a bathroom. For seniors, it's also a good time to re-evaluate what's working at home and what can use an adjustment.

Accordingly, there are some products on the market that are both cost-effective and valuable to have. These items can provide medical assistance and security. They can also help keep the home sanitary and free of any nagging pests or bugs.

3 things seniors should buy for their home

If you're a senior looking to potentially improve the quality of your home life then consider one of the following:

Medical alert systems

If you're an older adult concerned about mobility and ways to contact emergency services then a medical alert system may be for you. These systems are also great for seniors who live alone. If you have an accident, fall or otherwise have an injury or emergency, a medical alert system can quickly connect you with help or send an ambulance if needed.

These systems are available for your home and as wearable devices that you can take from room to room or if you head out shopping. And if you add fall detection services (a popular option for many), the technology in the device will be able to detect if you've fallen - instantly triggering a call to a monitoring center that can help you navigate the next steps.

Medical alert systems generally cost around $1 per day (or $30 a month). There are additional fees for fall detection (typically another $5-$10) and one-time charges for the equipment and installation.

Home security systems

As you age it may become more difficult to monitor your home and outdoor surroundings. Your ability to maintain secure premises may also not be what it once was. Fortunately, home security systems can help.

Home security systems come with 24/7 monitoring of your home in case any emergencies or issues arise. Security agents will be notified if your alarm goes off and, if necessary, they will contact emergency services or law enforcement on your behalf. You can also have a system installed that you will monitor on your own. With the cameras strategically placed throughout your home, you'll be able to track packages, mail, and deliveries. They can also help the owner view who is visiting their home without having to get up to answer the doorbell.

Like medical alert systems, there will be a monthly cost to maintain and keep the service and other, one-time up-front costs for equipment and installation. From there you can have peace of mind knowing that your home is protected whether you're inside of it or away.

Pest control

Everyone is familiar with the benefits of homeownership. But the not-so-glamorous side will still need to be dealt with, and that includes preparing for any pests and creatures that sneak into your home. This is especially true for bugs and animals looking for some relief from the bitter winter cold.

Fortunately, pest control services can help eliminate pests you have in your home - and prevent them from returning in the future. These companies have different plans and approaches. Accordingly, their prices vary based on where you live, how big your home is and other considerations. Pricing is also affected by your needs and if you require specialized pest control. Some providers, for example, will tack on services to deal with rats, termites and bed bugs.

Unfortunately, if you're a homeowner dealing with these issues there's little to no recourse. Pest control services are your best bet.

The bottom line

Whether you own or rent, it's not always easy to take care of your home. This is especially true for older adults. Thankfully, services like medical alerts, home security and pest control can help you tackle a variety of issues and concerns.

