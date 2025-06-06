We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Using your credit card is often quick and effortless, providing an easy way to pay for everyday purchases and online shopping needs. And in the modern era, with credit card numbers being automatically saved to your online accounts, it feels like making purchases is easier than ever.

But that ease can come with dangerous risks if your credit card spending isn't managed properly, as was seen recently, when a new report showed credit card balances up 6% year-over-year. Considering that the average credit card balance is close to $8,000 now and the average credit card interest rate is around 21% (down from a record high last year), it becomes even clearer that the simplicity associated with credit card usage has resulted in significant amounts of debt for many Americans.

If you're one of those credit card users – or are looking to avoid becoming one – some tried and true techniques are worth remembering (and utilizing) right now. Below, we'll break down three things to consider doing in today's economic climate.

3 things credit card users should be doing now

Here are three things credit card users should be doing now:

Use cash and debit cards more frequently

This may seem obvious, but if you want to improve your debt situation, you'll need to make some small but important changes, like using cash and debit cards more frequently, preferably in place of the expenses you're currently using your credit card for. What does this mean in practical terms?

It may be as simple as changing your payment methods on your online accounts to your debit card from your existing credit cards. It may also mean giving yourself an "allowance" of cash to use from each paycheck (post-expenses paid). When that runs out, you're out of discretionary spending money until you get paid again. Sure, this may come at the expense of reduced credit card rewards and points, but if you've been racking those up by accumulating high-rate credit card debt, those rewards are not nearly as advantageous as they appear on paper.

Look for ways to consolidate your debt and lower your rates

Don't want to turn to cash or your debit card? That's understandable, but it doesn't mean you need to continue to pay a high interest rate on your credit card, either, particularly when there are attractive balance transfer credit card alternatives and much lower-rate debt consolidation loan offers on the market now. The average personal loan rate, for example, is almost 10 percentage points lower than the median credit card rate right now.

Balance transfer cards, meanwhile, come with low or 0% introductory rates for qualified users, giving you an easy way to pay more toward your principal balance each month. Just be sure to take advantage of that limited window of opportunity as rates will change here over time. And, more importantly, take a closer look at the spending habits that put you in this financial dilemma to begin with. Without addressing (and resolving) that first, a balance transfer card or debt consolidation loan won't be as effective.

Speak with a debt relief servicer about high balances

Some credit card debt balances are manageable with due diligence, consistency and the techniques outlined above … and some are not. And if you're a credit card user struggling to pay down, or even make a significant reduction in your balance, it's worth speaking with a debt relief service provider to discuss the next steps.

A conversation with a representative is non-committal but informative, allowing you to better understand your current situation and, importantly, potential resolutions. With options ranging from credit counseling to debt management programs to credit card debt forgiveness for higher balances, there's like a debt relief solution applicable to your situation. But you won't know which is right or how to get started until you reach out for help.

The bottom line

While the above moves can make sense for a wide range of credit card users, they're certainly not the only items worth addressing now. But they're a good starting point for credit card users who want to maintain their financial health and improve their credit card use approach. By doing these three things now, these users can start the delayed work of paying down their debt balances and, more importantly, regaining their financial independence and well-being.