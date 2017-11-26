"They're monsters": Thieves ransack family-run Christmas tree farm

EL DORADO, Calif. -- The search is on for those who robbed and ransacked a family-run Christmas tree farm in El Dorado County, California, CBS SF Bay Area reports.

The crime will end a 40-year tradition.

"They clearly busted in the door. They broke off the steal bar and huge padlock that was on here," said Gary Schoennauer.

"They're monsters," said his dad, Erik Schoennauer.

The father and son are stunned crooks would target their family's fourth generation Christmas tree farm. This would have been a milestone 40th year in business.

"The house was completely ransacked -- everything torn apart, thrown apart," said Gary.

"In some ways it was also like the Scrooge who stole Christmas, because they literally rolled carpets off the floor and took them."

Pictures show the damage done by thieves who broke into the family cabin and shed, and stole everything from televisions to chainsaws and their truck.

"We are family run, so we have to have all our family, extended family, come up and stay here to work the farm, and if we can't cook and have heat it just doesn't work," said Gary.

Investigators told the Schoennauers the thieves were likely looking for items they could sell to buy drugs.

"We just hope they catch them," said Erik.

As for a message from this family to the thieves?

"I cant repeat it on the air," he said. "Because you'll have to bleep me out."