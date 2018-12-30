The year in review: 2018's most popular movies, songs, TV and more

"Sunday Morning" reviews the tops in pop culture from the past year:

Top-grossing movies of 2018

Domestic box office grosses via Box Office Mojo (through 12/29/18)



1. "Black Panther" – $700 million

2. "Avengers: Infinity War" – $679 million (Beware: Spoilers!)

3. "Incredibles 2" – $609 million

4. "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" – $417 million

5. "Deadpool 2" – $318 million

Top trending YouTube Video of 2018



"To Our Daughter" – Kylie Jenner



Top Google searches of 2018



1. World Cup

2. Hurricane Florence

3. Mac Miller



Top songs of 2018

(according to the Billboard Hot 100)

1. "God's Plan" by Drake

2. "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran

3. "Meant To Be" by Bebe Rexha and Florida George Line

4. "Havana" by Camila Cabello (Featuring Young Thug)

5. "Rockstar" by Post Malone (Featuring 21 Savage)



Top Television Programs of 2018

(Data from Nielsen 01/01/18-12/23/18)

Most Watched:

1. "Super Bowl LII" (NBC) – 104 million

2. "Super Bowl Pre-Kick" (NBC) – 77.2 million

3. "Super Bowl Post" (NBC) – 74.0 million

4. "Super Bowl Kick Off" (NBC) – 60.4 million

5. "AFC Championship on CBS" (CBS) – 44.3 million

Primetime Shows:

1. "Roseanne" (ABC) – 20 million

2. "NBC Sunday Night Football" (NBC) – 19.4 million

3. "The Big Bang Theory" (CBS) – 18.3 million

4. "NCIS" (CBS) – 16.6 million

5. "This Is Us" (NBC) – 16.3 million





Bestselling books of 2018:

(according to the NPD Group/Bookscan through 12/22/18)

1. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama

2. "Magnolia Table" by Joanna Gaines

3. "Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis

4. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid #13: Meltdown" by Jeff Kinney

5. "Fire and Fury" by Michael Wolff



Story produced by Julie Kracov.