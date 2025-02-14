The War and Treaty reflect on their love story and journey in the music industry

The War and Treaty on their love story and journey in music

Michael and Tanya Trotter, the powerhouse husband-and-wife duo known as The War and Treaty, are back with their fourth studio album, "Plus One," released on Valentine's Day. The couple's music blends country, R&B, and gospel influences.

Last month, the Trotters took the stage in Nashville for their first-ever performances with an orchestra, playing three nights with the Nashville Symphony.

"It's something supernatural," Tanya said about singing with Michael. "But before we start singing together, there's a prayer ... We grab hands and it's just Michael and I, and I say, 'God, please let people see you and not see us. Let them feel your love.'"

The War and Treaty's road to success

The duo's journey in music started at a music festival in Maryland, where Tanya was immediately captivated by Michael.

"It was called the Love Fest. He performed, and I was smitten," Tanya said, although Michael remembers it differently.

"Tanya ignored me," he joked.

They married in 2011, but it wasn't until three years later that they started singing together.

Their path to success wasn't easy as they faced challenges both in their personal lives and careers. Michael, a U.S. Army veteran who saw combat in Iraq, struggled with PTSD, while Tanya battled depression and suicide attempts.

Despite these hardships, the couple found strength in their relationship and in their music.

Tanya's own experience with the music industry wasn't without its challenges. Having had a promising career in music, she walked away from the industry due to its pressures.

"Once you're 17, you're bright-eyed, and then you get into the business of music. And it becomes, 'Your little pantsuit isn't enough. Put on a mini skirt. Or, 'Let's do this kinda song because that's what's on the charts,"' she said.

Even so, Tanya and Michael find strength in their music. Tanya admits that their challenges are part of what makes their sound so powerful.

"It's the ups and downs. It's the suicide attempts. It's the depression. All that stuff that I know somebody in that audience is feeling or has felt," she said.

Their unique blend of country, R&B, and gospel influences helped them find their place in the music world. Michael credits the blues as a guiding force, drawing inspiration from legends like James Brown and Ray Charles.

"This is where the War and Treaty should exist," Michael said, reflecting on their musical journey.

They struggled to find a home in R&B or gospel, but said the country music world embraced them. They toured with Chris Stapleton and sang with the Brothers Osborne on the CMA Awards.

Now, The War and Treaty are focused on their legacy.

"I want our story to end with being healing agents," Michael said. Tanya adds, "I want it to end with a legacy of love. I'm just foolish enough to believe that love is the answer."