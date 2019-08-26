How to watch the MTV Video Music Awards

MTV's Video Music Awards are Monday night. The show will feature performances from some of music's biggest stars, including Queen Latifah, Lizzo and Lil Nas X.

How to watch the VMAs

Time : 8 p.m. ET/PT

: 8 p.m. ET/PT Date : Monday, August 26, 2019

: Monday, August 26, 2019 Loction : Prudential Center — Newark, New Jersey

: Prudential Center — Newark, New Jersey TV channel : MTV

Sebastian Maniscalco, host of the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards MTV

Missy Elliott, who is also performing, will receive the show's highest honor, the Video Vanguard Award. The VMAs will also mark comedian Sebastian Maniscalco's debut as an awards show host.

According to Billboard, Maniscalco's four-show run at New York's Madison Square Garden earlier this year was the highest-grossing comedy event ever in North America. On "CBS This Morning," he acknowledged hosting the VMAs will be unfamiliar territory.

"I don't really know a lot about music," Maniscalco said Wednesday. "You know, I know it from afar. I've been studying. I just found out who Normani is."

The singer is also performing at the show, and the video for her song "Waves," featuring 6lack, was nominated in the best R&B category. Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift tied for the most nominations with 10 each.

Swift is also among the performers, and she'll be on television Sunday too. In an interview on "CBS Sunday Morning," she said a different vocabulary was used in the music industry for men and women.

"A man does something, it's 'strategic'; a woman does the same thing, it's 'calculated,'" Swift said in a clip of the interview released Friday. "A man is allowed to 'react'; a woman can only 'overreact.' … It goes on and on and on. A man does something 'confident and bold.' A woman does it the same way, and she's 'smug.' A man 'stands up for himself'; a woman 'throws a temper tantrum.'"