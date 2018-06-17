"The Hair Dad" learns how to do hair for daughter, teaches other dads

A 6-year-old Colorado girl named Izzy is lucky enough to have her own personal hairstylist: her dad.

Single dad Greg Wickherst says he began doing his daughter's hair as a way to bond with her. "When my daughter Isabella 'Izzy' was about two-and-a-half, her hair was growing out and I didn't know what to do with it," Wickherst writes on his website. "I mean I honestly couldn't even do a ponytail."

Wickherst says that he has shaved his head for most of his adult life, so he "used to be clueless when it came to hair." He wanted to learn so he could bond with his daughter, and after some practice, he eventually became a master stylist.

"I work at a college where they teach, among other things, Cosmetology," Wickherst writes. "I asked the program supervisor for help, and she referred me to a student, Ashley Rosha."

Wickherst says he used to spend his lunch hours with Rosha, who would teach him the basics using a mannequin. He learned how to make braids, buns and ponytails and, he says, "I got some weird looks from clients in the salon, but I didn't care. I was determined." He would take these new skills home and begin practicing on Izzy's hair.

"Turns out, it was actually pretty fun for us! She also liked having her hair done because she felt pretty when it was done. So it became a thing for us," Wickherst says. He would look up different styles to try out on YouTube, and he eventually began making videos of his own hair creations. He started social media pages to showcase his work, and dubbed himself "The Hair Dad."

Over the years, he's tried out some unique looks on his now 6-year-old daughter -- like "the Rudolph" for Christmas time, the "Gwen Stefani," based on the pop star's iconic look, and a snowman updo for Izzy's "Winter Wonderland" day at school.

Wickherst began posting hair tutorials online, hoping to help other dads learn how to do hair as well. He says he "inspired dads across the nation to step up their hair game," and more importantly, he became friends with other fathers. He even began teaching classes in-person, and has inspired other "hair dads" to do the same in their communities.

"I have been teaching these classes about once a month, but recently quit my job so I could concentrate on these classes more," Wickherst told CBS News. "I will be partnering with small businesses across the U.S. to hold these classes."

For Wickherst, it's not just about cool hair -- it's about parents spending time with their kids.