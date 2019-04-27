Renowned restaurateur Cameron Mitchell shares his signature recipes

Cameron Mitchell got his start as a teenage dishwasher in a local steakhouse and went on to the prestigious Culinary Institute of America and jobs as an executive chef. His greatest talent though was in management and creating new dining concepts. His Cameron Mitchell Restaurants expanded from a single bistro in Columbus, Ohio, to more than three dozen high-end venues in 12 states and Washington D.C. including 16 Ocean Prime locations. Last year he authored "Yes is the Answer! What is the Question?" about his hospitality philosophy.

Here are some of Mitchell's signature recipes:

Chophouse corn

Ingredients

¼ cup Butter

2 Tablespoons Shallots, peeled and minced

2 lbs. Corn, cut off the cobb

2 cups White Wine

As Needed Sugar

1 cup 36% Heavy Cream

2 teaspoons Salt

1/8 teaspoon White Pepper

1 teaspoon Chive, sliced thin

Directions

1) In a warm sauté pan on medium heat add butter and shallots. Sauté till tender and translucent.

2) Add corn and cook till tender on medium high heat.

3) Add sugar as needed to adjust sweetness to liking.

4) Add white wine to deglaze.

5) Add Cream and reduce by about half.

6) Season with salt and white pepper.

7) Serve in a warm serving dish and garnish with sliced chives.

Brussels sprouts

Ingredients

2 lbs roasted brussels sprouts, stem trimmed and cut in half through the core

¼ cup Olive Oil

1 Tablespoon Salt

1 Tablespoon Black Pepper, Fresh Ground

1 cup Onions, Large Dice

¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ teaspoon Salt

¼ teaspoon Black Pepper, Fresh Ground

3 Tablespoons Balsamic Vinegar

1 ½ Tablespoon Golden Balsamic Vinegar

1 ½ Tablespoon Lime Juice, Fresh Squeezed

3 Tablespoons Honey

1 Tablespoon Parsley, Chopped Fresh

Directions

1) For the roasted Brussels Sprouts, place cut brussels sprouts in a large mixing bowl with the ¼ cup olive oil, 1 Tablespoon salt, and 1 Tablespoon black pepper. Toss until thoroughly coated.

2) On two foil lined sheet trays place the Brussels Spouts on one, removing any loose leaves to the second one. The leaves will cook much faster than the whole sprouts.

3) Place both trays in a 450-degree oven and cook till evenly charred, rich dark brown, not black. Remove from the oven and let cool.

4) In a large sauté pan on medium/high heat place the onions and extra virgin olive oil. Toss to coat and then let caramelization begin. After about 1 min reduce to a medium/low heat and only stirring occasionally let the onions caramelize evenly.

5) Once onions have reached an even dark golden brown add the Brussels Sprouts, salt and pepper. Cook till hot throughout stirring regularly.

6) Add balsamic vinegar, golden balsamic, lime juice, and honey. Toss to coat and cook until hot and dressing is clinging to the Brussels sprouts.

7) Serve in a warm side dish and garnish with chopped parsley.

Creamed spinach

Ingredients

4 oz Butter, Unsalted

4 tablespoons Shallots, Peeled and Minced Fine

½ cup White Wine

2 cups Bacon Cream, from above recipe

4 oz Provolone, Grated

4 oz Swiss Cheese, Grated

1 ¼ lb Frozen Spinach, thawed and water squeezed out, weight is after it has been drained of water.

2 teaspoons Salt

1/8th teaspoon White Pepper

For bacon cream:

¼ lb. Bacon, Rough Chopped

3 oz Butter, Unsalted

2 oz Shallot, Peeled and Minced

2 oz Garlic, Peeled and Minced

3 tablespoons Flour, AP

1 cup Chicken Stock

2 cups Heavy Cream, 36%

¼ lb. Parmesan Cheese, Grated Fine

1 teaspoon Salt

½ teaspoon White Pepper

Directions

1) For the bacon cream place bacon, butter, shallots and garlic in a small sauce pot on medium/low heat and cook till bacon is rendered and vegetables are tender and translucent. Do not let it brown at all.

2) Add flour and stir continuously for about 5 min to create a roux.

3) Add chicken stock and whisk to combine till smooth.

4) Add Cream and whisk till combined and simmer for about 15 min. Stir occasionally with wooden spoon or rubber spatula so not to scrape the bottom.

5) Add cheese while blending with immersion blender until smooth. Add salt and white pepper. Save for later use.

6) For the Creamed Spinach, in a large sauté pan on medium heat place butter and shallots, sweat till tender and translucent with no added color.

7) Add white wine to deglaze the pan and reduce by ½.

8) Add bacon cream, cheese and spinach. Stir continuously until hot and fully melted.

9) Add Salt and pepper and serve very hot in a warm dish.

Crispy gouda potato cake

Ingredients

2 Large Idaho Potatoes, approx. 2 ½ lbs

½ cup Yellow Onions, minced

¼ lb Cheddar Cheese, shredded fine

¼ lb Smoked Gouda Cheese, shredded fine

½ tablespoon Salt

1/8 teaspoon White Pepper

As Needed Corn starch

Directions

1) Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place potatoes in the oven on a sheet tray. Bake until 80% cooked through (about 30-40 min). Remove from oven and let cool to room temperature. Remove skin and shred on a box grater.

2) In a large mixing bowl combine all ingredients except corn starch until well mixed.

3) Portion in to 3oz balls and form into circle with a 3-inch round cookie cutter.

4) Keep refrigerated until needed.

5) To finish potato cakes, toss in corn starch to coat all sides and shake off excess. Then place in a deep fryer that is pre heated to 350 degrees. Cook till golden brown and crispy, with hot center. Serve immediately.

Bearnaise sauce

Ingredients

2 tablespoons Shallots, minced

1/4 cup Cider Vinegar

1/4 cup White Wine

1 sprig Tarragon

1 ea. Bay Leaf

Pinch Black Pepper

Pinch Salt

½ cup Egg Yolks

2 cups Clarified Butter warm, 120 Degrees

2 teaspoons Lemon Juice, fresh squeezed

As Needed Warm Water

To Taste Salt

To Taste Tabasco

Pinch Cayenne

½ tablespoon Tarragon, fresh chopped

Directions

1) Place shallots, cider vinegar, white wine, tarragon, bay leaf, black pepper, and salt in a small sauce pan and on medium heat reduce by ¾. Strain through fine mesh strainer and cool.

2) Place cold reduction in large stainless-steel mixing bowl with egg yolks and lemon juice.

3) Place over a double boiler on low heat and whisk continuously till eggs are fluffy and reaches ribbon stage.

4) With a ladle slowly add warm clarified butter to the mixture while still whisking vigorously and continually.

5) If the mix starts to get too thick add very small amounts of warm water to slightly thin.

6) Once the butter is fully incorporated, add the tobacco, cayenne, salt, and white pepper.

7) Strain through a fine mesh strainer and add the ½ tablespoon of tarragon chopped. Hold in a warm area covered till needed.

Veal stock

Ingredients

6 lbs. Veal Bones

4 oz Carrots, large Dice

4 oz Celery Large Dice

8 oz Yellow Onions, Large Dice

1 each Bay Leaf

1 tablespoon Black Peppercorns

1 Sprig Thyme

¼ cup Tomato Paste

2 cups Cabernet

1.5 gallon Cold Water

Directions

1) Place bones in a roasting pan and in to a preheated 400 degree oven for approx. 1 hour or until rich golden brown is achieved. Do not allow to turn black anywhere.

2) Transfer bones to a large stock pot.

3) In the roasting pan over medium heat add the yellow onions and start to caramelize. Add carrots and celery and continue to caramelize.

4) Once caramelized add the bay leaf, black pepper, thyme, and tomato paste. Stirring well cook for about 5 more min.

5) Deglaze pan with the cabernet and reduce by half

6) Add water and bring to a low simmer. Skim off the fat and impurities often and let simmer for about 12 hours.

7) When finished strain off the liquid and save for the sauce.

Cabernet au jus

Ingredients

2 qts Cabernet

1 ea. Bay Leaf

½ cup shallots, peeled and rough chopped

1 tsp Black Peppercorn

1 sprig thyme

Veal Stock

2 tablespoons brown sugar

To Taste Salt

To Taste White Pepper

1 oz Arrowroot

2 oz Water

Directions

1) In a large stock pot place cabernet, bay leaf, shallots, peppercorn and thyme. Bring to a boil and reduce by half.

2) Add all veal stock from above and bring to a simmer. Skim regularly and reduce till flavor and color are rich and brown.

3) Season with salt and white pepper to taste.

4) Thicken with arrowroot and water slurry. Be sure sauce is boiling and add slurry till proper thickness.

5) Strain through fine mesh strainer and reserve for later use.

Chris Casella

Surf & Turf entrée

Ingredients

1 ea. 8oz Filet

1 tablespoon Kosher Salt

1 teaspoon Black Pepper

1 tablespoon Olive Oil

1 ea. Crispy Potato Cake (recipe above)

½ oz. Spinach

1 teaspoon Chili Oil

1 pinch Salt

1 ea 6 oz Lobster tail, shell removed, and meat cut in half

2 oz. Clarified Butter, hot

2 oz. Cabernet Jus (recipe above)

1 oz Bearnaise (recipe above)

1 pinch Chopped Parsley

½ teaspoon Black Truffle, sliced in oil.

1 pinch Lobster Eggs, dried

Directions

1) For the Filet, season the meat with salt and pepper, then coat with oil.

2) Place steak in a hot broiler or cook in a hot skillet till it forms a nice even crust rotating to all sides to achieve nice sear and crust all over. Finish the steak in a 400-degree oven if needed to desired internal temperature.

3) To finish potato cake, toss in corn starch to coat all sides and shake off excess. Then place in a deep fryer that is pre heated to 350 degrees. Cook till golden brown and crispy, with hot center. Serve immediately.

4) For the spinach, pre heat a skillet on very high heat. Very quickly add chili oil to the pan and follow with the spinach tossing very quickly and adding a pinch of salt at the same time. Spinach only needs to be in the skillet for a few seconds till it is slightly wilted but still has body to it. Remove quickly to a side plate with a paper towel liner as it will need to release some water.

5) For the lobster, in a small sauce pan have the 2oz. clarified butter warm at about 170-180 degrees. Place lobster tails, removed from shell and cut in half length wise, but still raw, in the butter. Cook slowly till lobster is cooked through and internal temp of about 155 degrees.



6) For the presentation of the entrée.

a. On a hot plate pour sauce in the middle spreading out into a circle that is about 5 inches in diameter.

b. Place the hot crispy potato cake in the center of the sauce.

c. Place the hot spinach on top of the potato cake evenly from edge to edge.

d. Place the hot Filet centered on top of the spinach and potato cake.

e. Place half of the lobster tail on top of the steak, insuring to see the nice red outside showing.

f. Place other half of the lobster tail next to and slightly leaning on the steak also so you can see the red outside of the lobster.

g. Pour the bearnaise over the top of the lobster that is on top of the filet and leading off slightly on to the lobster next to the filet.

h. Garnish the Top of the lobster that is on top of the filet with the truffles in oil and then drizzling some of the oil around in the sauce.

i. Garnish the whole plate with the chopped parsley all over.

j. Garnish the whole plate with the dried lobster eggs all over.

k. Serve very hot and with a steak knife.