The best prop firms for US traders in 2026

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We've tested over 40 challenges and funded accounts to shortlist the 5 top prop trading firms for USA traders. We assessed the process from start to finish, assessing each firm's challenges, rules, financial instruments, fees, payouts and scaling plans, giving you a solid understanding of the options available in the United States before you start trading.

DNA Funded - PROPFIRMS25 - Best prop firm in the USA BrightFunded - PROPFIRMS20 - Best funded accounts for US Traders FXIFY - PROPFIRMS15 - Suite of top prop trading platforms Blueberry Funded - PROPFIRMS20 - CFDs and futures trading FundedNext Futures - PF - Fast profit payouts

1. DNA Funded - Best prop firm for US traders

DNA Funded is one of the top prop firms we've come across during testing, scoring 97/100 and ranking first place on our shortlist in the US and globally. It's a broker backed firm partnered with DNA Markets that gives you access to hundreds of financial markets, competitive pricing, and the TradeLocker platform.

Use promo code PROPFIRMS25 to get 25% off DNA Funded challenge fees across all account types.

Challenges and fees

DNA Funded has four account types that fit different trading styles, from structured evaluations to instant access funding:

Single Helix: A simple, open-ended challenge with moderate drawdown limits. Suitable if you want just one step with no time pressure.

A simple, open-ended challenge with moderate drawdown limits. Suitable if you want just one step with no time pressure. Double Helix : Adds structure with two clear stages, rewarding consistent results and controlled risk. Good if you want to prove your consistency over multiple stages.

: Adds structure with two clear stages, rewarding consistent results and controlled risk. Good if you want to prove your consistency over multiple stages. Rapid Challenge: A faster route with one step, tighter risk parameters, and a short trading window of 10 days maximum. Best for experienced traders wanting a short timeline and higher pressure.

A faster route with one step, tighter risk parameters, and a short trading window of 10 days maximum. Best for experienced traders wanting a short timeline and higher pressure. Instant Funding: Lets you trade a live funded account immediately, using a trailing drawdown model instead of an evaluation. Skips the evaluation process entirely and fast forwards straight to the funded account stage, but the drawdowns are much less forgiving.

All four challenges include optional add-ons that can be applied at checkout for an additional fee. You can upgrade to receive payouts every seven days instead of 14, or increase your profit share from 80% to 90%.

Account Type Single Helix Double Helix Rapid Challenge Instant Funding Evaluation Process One Step Two Step One Step No Evaluation Initial Fee $59 - $1,209 $49 - $1,079 $99 - $549 $199 - $979 Drawdown Type Static Static Trailing Trailing Time Limit Unlimited Unlimited 10 calendar days None Forex Leverage 1:30 1:50 1:30 1:30 Crypto Leverage 1:2 1:2 ✘ 1:2 Add-Ons Early payout Higher profit split Early payout + profit split Early payout + profit split

Trading rules

The trading rules are simple, focusing on steady performance rather than restrictive limits. The main thing that will trip up people is the restrictions around automated trading.

A 40% daily profit cap applies across all accounts to prevent overexposure.

The first three payouts are capped at 5% of the total account balance.

Weekend holding is allowed on Single and Double Helix accounts, but not on Rapid or Instant Funding.

No Expert Advisors (EAs) or bots are permitted.

You can't trade within 10 minutes of major news events.

Markets and leverage

DNA Funded offers over 800 financial instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, stocks and cryptocurrencies. Your maximum leverage depends on the CFDs you are trading:

Forex: up to 1:50

Indices and Commodities: 1:10

Stocks: 1:5

Crypto: 1:2

Crypto trading is allowed on all challenges except the Rapid Challenge.

Profit payouts and funded accounts

After passing the evaluation process, you receive your funded account where you start with a 80% profit share, which can be increased to 90% with the paid add-on. Unless you purchase the add-on for faster payouts, you can request profit withdrawals every 14 days.

While DNA Funded doesn't have a scaling plan like BrightFunded's, you can purchase multiple challenges at the same time, with a maximum allocation of $600K.

Why DNA Funded Is #1

DNA Funded is ranked the best prop firm operating in the US because it offers one of the strongest overall trading environments available. The forex broker-backed structure through DNA Markets ensures competitive pricing and reliable execution, while the challenge lineup gives you the option of structured evaluations or instant funding.

2. BrightFunded - Best funded trading account

BrightFunded scored 95/100, placing second in our US prop trading firm shortlist. Although it's a European firm, it accepts traders from the United States and has a trader-centric approach to prop trading. Through the Earn2Trade loyalty program, you can earn tokens for any trading activity, not just successful trades, and these can be redeemed for things like free accounts or increased profit shares.

The prop firm only runs one challenge type, which is a two step evaluation process, but in terms of trading platforms, you can choose between MetaTrader 5 (MT5), cTrader, and DXtrade, giving you the choice of trading manually or using Expert Advisors.

Use the BrightFunded coupon code PROPFIRMS20 to get 20% off initial fees.

Challenges and fees

BrightFunded runs a single two-step challenge that keeps the same rules across all account sizes. Accounts start from $5,000 and go up to $200,000, with entry fees beginning at around €55. There's no time restriction, so you can be work towards your profit targets at any pace. Once you reach the funded trader stage, your profit split starts from 80%.

The Trade2Earn loyalty program is one of the prop firms best features. You are awarded tokens for every trade placed, including losses, which can later be exchanged for upgrades such as free challenges or increased profit splits. Its unlimited scaling plan also lets you increase your account size every few months without any restrictions, eventually reaching a full 100% profit share.

They are one of the few prop firms to offer an unlimited scaling plan, where there's no cap on the max size you can grow your account to.

Trading rules

Trading rules are some of the most consistent and fair in the industry, and you don't have to pay extra fees to use EAs, which more and more firms are doing.

Expert Advisors are allowed within normal risk limits.

Hedging is permitted within one account.

News trading is allowed during the challenge with no restriction.

Funded accounts news trading rules are a 10-minute window before or after major news events, where you can't trade.

Markets and leverage

You can trade a great range of financial instruments with forex, indices, commodities, and over 30 cryptocurrencies available. Leverage is also higher than most prop firms, going up to 100:1 for forex trading, 40:1 for commodities, 20:1 for indicis, and 5:1 for cryptocurrency trading.

Profit payouts and funded accounts

Funded accounts start at an 80% profit share but can be increased through add-ons or Trade2Earn tokens. For an additional fee, you can get faster payout cycles, higher initial profit splits, swap-free accounts and challenge fee refunds after funding.

Profit payouts are monthly by default, but can be upgraded to faster weekly or bi-weekly schedules. Withdrawals are processed in USD or crypto, with no minimum withdrawal amount, and during testing, payouts were received without any issues.

Why BrightFunded Is #2

BrightFunded ranks second because of its Trade2Earn loyalty system and unlimited scaling plan. You earn tokens from all trading activity, which can be used to unlock free challenges, higher profit splits, and account upgrades over time. Combined with consistent two-step rules and full EA support across MT5, cTrader, and DXtrade, BrightFunded offers one of the strongest long-term growth paths for US traders.

3. FXIFY - Top trading platforms

FXIFY scored 83/100 overall, making it the third best prop firm for prop traders in the United States. It offers a great range of challenges alongside instant funding accounts, with challenge fees starting at $39. In terms of trading platforms, they offer MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), or DXtrade with TradingView, giving you plenty of freedom for both manual and automated trading strategies.

You can also trade a huge range of futures markets with FXIFY Futures, but it's a separate trading account to the CFD challenges below.

Use the FXIFY promo code PROPFIRMS15 to get 15% off upfront costs.

Challenges and fees

FXIFY offers five different funding programs that range from instant access funding to slower, multi-step evaluations. Profit splits start at 80%, increasing to 90% through add-ons or scaling milestones.

Instant Funding : You get immediate access to a funded account with a trailing drawdown that moves with equity highs.

: You get immediate access to a funded account with a trailing drawdown that moves with equity highs. Lightning Challenge : A fast-track, seven-day challenge with tight loss limits and a short window to prove consistency.

: A fast-track, seven-day challenge with tight loss limits and a short window to prove consistency. One Step Challenge : No time limit and moderate drawdown, giving you full control over pace and strategy while working toward one clear profit target.

: No time limit and moderate drawdown, giving you full control over pace and strategy while working toward one clear profit target. Two Step Challenge: Adds structure by testing consistency over two steps. Ideal if you prefer a gradual path and clear performance checkpoints.

Adds structure by testing consistency over two steps. Ideal if you prefer a gradual path and clear performance checkpoints. Three Step Challenge: Uses a static drawdown with smaller targets, offering the slowest and lowest risk route to funding.

Each trading account can be upgraded at checkout with optional add-ons for faster payout cycles, higher profit splits, or increased leverage.

Account Type Instant Funding Lightning Challenge One Step Challenge Two Step Challenge Three Step Challenge Evaluation Process None One Step One Step Two Step Three Step Fees $69 - $1,749 $59 - $399 $59 - $2,950 $59 - $2,950 $39 - $1,599 Drawdown Type Trailing Trailing Trailing Trailing Static Min Trading Days No Minimum 5 Days 5 Days 5 Days 5 Days Max Trading Days Unlimited 7 Days Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Profit Payouts 14 Days 7 Days On Demand On Demand On Demand

Trading rules

FXIFY's rules are designed to keep trading fair while maintaining flexibility. EAs are allowed on MT4 and MT5 accounts and most challenges allow for news and weekend trading, except the Lightning Challenge which has short restrictions around high impact news events.

Hedging within a single account is fine, but high frequency and arbitrage-style strategies aren't accepted. Overall, the structure rewards consistency without penalizing normal trading habits.

Markets and leverage

FXIFY gives access to forex, precious metals, indices, commodities, stocks, and cryptocurrency CFDs. There are a few things to note in terms of market access and leverage. If you want to trade stocks, you'll need to opt for MT5, and leverage is lower for forex trading via the Lightning account, which is capped at 30:1.

For other asset classes, maximum leverage is 10:1 for indices and commodities and 2:1 for crypto and stocks.

Profit payouts and funded accounts

Funded traders start with an 80% profit split, which can be increased to 90% through upgrades or add-ons. Payouts are available monthly by default, with the option to move to faster cycles, and withdrawals can be made in USD or crypto.

Why FXIFY Is #3

FXIFY ranks third on our shortlist because it offers a set of flexible trading platforms with MT4, MT5, and DXtrade with TradingView, making it ideal if you switch between manual and automated strategies. The wide mix of challenge types, including instant funding and multi-step evaluations, gives you more control over how you access capital compared to most prop firms in the USA.

4. Blueberry Funded - CFDs and futures trading

Blueberry Funded scored 93/100 overall and is ideal for US traders who want a solid range of challenges, financial instruments, and trading platforms. Broker backed by the Blueberry Markets brand, you can trade CFDs with instant funding, traditional one or two step evaluations, plus specialized rapid and synthetic challenges.

Automated trading is allowed, and you can choose between MT4, MT5, DXTrade and TradeLocker, giving you plenty of options across the board.

Use the Blueberry Funded discount code PROPFIRMS20 to get 20% off fees.

Challenges and fees

For Blueberry Funded's CFD challenges, fees are competitive starting from $25, with account sizes running from $1,250 up to $200,000.

Instant Lite: Instant funding with a trailing lock drawdown and tight limits.

Instant funding with a trailing lock drawdown and tight limits. Instant Elite : Also instant trading, but with a higher total loss limit and no daily loss limit, giving more room for swing trading.

: Also instant trading, but with a higher total loss limit and no daily loss limit, giving more room for swing trading. Rapid: A 7 day, one step challenge with a moderate profit target.

A 7 day, one step challenge with a moderate profit target. 1 Step: Moderate profit target with no time limit, using static drawdown.

Moderate profit target with no time limit, using static drawdown. 2 Step: Static daily with a stricter target in step 1, than a more moderate target is step 2. Both steps require three minimum trading days.

Static daily with a stricter target in step 1, than a more moderate target is step 2. Both steps require three minimum trading days. Prime 2 Step: Similar to the traditional two step, but with tighter daily loss limits and more relaxed timeframe with five minimum trading days per step

Similar to the traditional two step, but with tighter daily loss limits and more relaxed timeframe with five minimum trading days per step Synthetic Challenge: A two step challenge solely focused on 12 synthetic indices.

There's also a futures trading branch backed by the same CFD broker called Blueberry Futures. The futures prop firm gives you access to CME markets.

Trading rules

Blueberry's rules are mostly about keeping trading clean and limiting gameable strategies. Expert Advisors and automated trading are allowed, but there's a few prohibited trading strategies you can't use.

High frequency trading (HFT), tick scalping, latency arbitrage are not allowed.

Copy trading is only allowed between your own accounts.

News trading is restricted to a two minute window on either side of high impact events.

Weekend holding is allowed.

Markets and leverage

You can trade over 1,100 financial instruments including a huge range of cryptocurrency alongside forex pairs, commodities, indices, and synthetics.

Forex leverage 50:1 for the 2 Step, Prime 2 Step, and Instant Elite accounts

Max 30:1 for forex trading via 1 Step, Rapid, and Instant Lite accounts.

For other assets it follows the industry norm, with a max leverage of 10:1 for commodities, and 2:1 for cryptocurrency trading.

Profit payouts and funded accounts

Once you reach the funded account stage, you'll need a minimum of $100 profit before you can request a profit payout, with payments made every 14 days.

If your goal is to grow your account size over time, Blueberry Funded's scaling plan is considered one of the best. Every three months, you can scale your balance by 25% if you hit 10% net profit and complete four payouts, with a max allocation of $2 million.

Why Blueberry Funded Is #4

Blueberry Funded ranks fourth because it offers one of the widest selections of challenges and financial markets with over 1,100 products to trade. The mix of instant funding, traditional evaluations, synthetic indices, and a generous scaling plan makes it a strong option if you want long term account growth with broker backing.

5. FundedNext Futures - Fast profit payouts

FundedNext Futures scored 83/100 and is one of the top futures prop firms with real CME pricing. It's the futures branch of FundedNext, which is their separate CFD prop firm, with both running under a broker backed with competitive pricing. When futures trading, you can choose from Tradovate or NinjaTrader, and once you become a funded trader its a 100% profit share.

The prop firm is well known for having a large trading community on Discord where you can share ideas, trading strategies, and market updates.

Use the FNFutures promo code PF to get 30% off futures challenge

Challenges and fees

There's just a single evaluation program with one step and no time limit, and account sizes of $25,000, $50,000 or $100,000. Fees are between $129 to $449, and a major perk is there's no activation fees to access your funded account, and there's no recurring monthly platform fees - two things that usually make futures prop trading more expensive.

Trading rules

Their rules are aimed at manual, realistic futures trading, and they apply in both the challenge and funded stages.

Automated trading isn't allowed, including bots, EAs, or copy-style execution.

HFT, tick scalping, latency arbitrage, and fill-exploit tactics are banned.

All positions must be closed by the end of the session, so no overnight holds.

Consistency rules are enforced, so if more than 40% of performance comes from one day, the profit target can be adjusted higher.

News trading is allowed with no restrictions, but hedging across accounts and order manipulation tactics are not.

Futures markets

With real time CME market pricing, you can trade a range of futures across indices, currencies, metals, energy, and agriculture, with both mini and micro contracts available.

Profit payouts and funded accounts

Once you're funded, the profit split is 100% and withdrawals open up on a five day cycle once you meet the eligibility rules. To request a payout, you need five benchmark days first, which are measured in closed profit, $100 per day on the $25,000 account, and $200 per day on the $50,000 and $100,000 accounts.

They also have a 24 hour withdrawal guarantee which you don't see often. If they miss the window and the delay isn't caused by incorrect details on your side, you receive a $1,000 cash payout.

Why FundedNext Futures Is #5

FundedNext Futures ranks fifth on our shortlist and provides you access to real CME markets. You get a simple evaluation process, a 100% profit split once funded, fast payout cycles, and no activation fees, making it a clean and cost efficient option compared to most futures prop firms operating in the USA.

FAQs

What is the best prop firm in the US?

The best prop firm in the US right now is DNA Funded, based on Best Prop Firms testing methodology and ranking system. It scored 97/100 thanks to competitive pricing, a wide market range, and a broker-backed setup through DNA Markets. BrightFunded ranks second for its unlimited scaling plan and Trade2Earn loyalty system, while FXIFY came in third thanks to its platform and challenge options.

Can US citizens use prop firms?

Yes, US citizens can use prop firms and many retail traders in this jurisdiction use it as a way to trade CFDs, as this type of derivative trading is banned by the CFTC and NFA in the United States. The key difference is that most prop firms run simulated accounts (aka demo accounts) in the challenge phases and when you transition to a funded account, so you're not placing trades in a live CFD brokerage account in your own name. Instead, you're paid a share of profits based on your performance in their simulation, under their rules.

What is a prop trading firm?

A prop trading firm is a company that lets you trade with their capital after you pass a challenge or buy an instant funding account. You don't deposit trading capital like a broker account, but you do pay a challenge fee and must follow risk rules like drawdown and daily loss limits. If you follow the rules and earn a funded account to trade with you are then paid out a profit split if you continue to successfully trade.