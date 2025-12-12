Trump says Thailand and Cambodia leaders have agreed again to stop fighting

President Trump says the prime ministers of Thailand and Cambodia have agreed once again to halt fighting along their border starting Friday evening.

"I had a very good conversation this morning with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, concerning the very unfortunate reawakening of their long-running War," Mr. Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "They have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim."

"Both Countries are ready for PEACE and continued Trade with the United States of America," he said.

Days of fatal border clashes that forced the evacuation of thousands of civilians have threatened a ceasefire that the Trump administration helped push through earlier this year. The July ceasefire was brokered by Malaysia, and Mr. Trump attended a meeting in the country in October where it was finalized.

Mr. Trump has included the conflict, which is rooted in longstanding territorial claims, among those he says he has ended.

The ceasefire, however, has been fragile as some incidents of violence have continued and as both countries have continued a war of propaganda.

Following the latest clashes, the president said at an event in Pennsylvania on Tuesday that he would "have to make a phone call."

"Who else could say, 'I'm going to make a phone call and stop a war between two very powerful countries, Thailand and Cambodia?'" he said.

On Friday, he said in his social media post, "It is my Honor to work with Anutin and Hun in resolving what could have evolved into a major War between two otherwise wonderful and prosperous Countries!"