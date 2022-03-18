Texas wildfires prompt hundreds of evacuations

Low humidity and gusty winds fueled multiple wildfires Friday in Texas, burning homes and other structures and prompting evacuations of hundreds of homes in small communities. As of Friday morning, the fires had burned about 71 square miles, according to Texas A&M Forest Service, with only 4% containment.

Four wildfires are included in what is being called the Eastland Complex, in Eastland County: the Kidd Fire, the Wheat Field Fire, the Oak Mott Fire and the Walling Fire, according to fire officials.

About 18,000 people live in Eastland County. About 475 homes were evacuated in the town of Gorman, but officials don't yet know how many structures may have burned, said Matthew Ford, spokesman for Texas A&M Forest Service.

"Aviation resources including 3 large air tankers, helicopters and 3 fireboss single engine air tankers will be working on the fire today to help reinforce areas of concern," Texas A&M Forest Service tweeted.

Update: the #EastlandComplex in Eastland County is an estimated 45,383 acres and 4% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/ryipoZVmrr — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 18, 2022

Other smaller fires were burning throughout other areas of Texas, and Thursday's low humidity and high winds created an ideal scenario for the blazes to quickly grow out of control. Texas A&M Forest Service had warned of a wildfire outbreak this week because of the forecast.

There were no reports of injuries.

A nursing home in Rising Star was evacuated and residents were taken to a community center, Eastland County Today reported.

In the small town of Ranger — about 10 miles northeast of Eastland — a church and several downtown buildings burned Thursday, Dallas TV station WFAA reported. The fire, which was fueled by high winds, may have started from a barbecue pit, Ranger Fire Department Chief Darrell Fox said.

"We had everything ready throughout the county," Fox said. "But when we have the winds like there was ... and the humidity down to nothing, this is what you're going to get."