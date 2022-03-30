Video shows powerful Texas tornado destroying elementary school's gym

Video footage from a surveillance camera shows what it was like inside a Texas elementary school's gymnasium as it was being destroyed by a powerful tornado last week. The EF3 twister with winds of at least 140 mph struck around dismissal time in Jacksboro, Texas, about 60 miles outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

When the tornado hit, hundreds of parents, students and teachers were in a nearby shelter, CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave reported. City officials received about a half-hour's warning the tornado was coming, and no deaths were reported.

In the video footage provided by the Jacksboro Independent School District to CBS Dallas-Fort Worth, insulation and debris are seen swirling around the gym's basketball court as the roof collapses.

The footage also shows goal posts at a football field wildly swaying as the tornado rolls through the area, the field briefly disappearing from view.

On Tuesday, students went back to class for the first time since the tornado struck, CBS DFW reports. With the elementary school still damaged, students went to the middle school or temporary classrooms at a church.