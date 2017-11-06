Texas church shooting victims: New information on lives lost

A small town is reeling in the wake of a shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where at least 26 people died and at least 20 others were injured Sunday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the attack the deadliest mass shooting in his state's history and President Trump called it an "act of evil." Officials said 23 people were found dead inside the church, two outside, and one died after being taken to a hospital.

The gunman has been identified as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley. A motive has not been revealed as the investigation continues, but President Trump has said it was "a mental health problem of the highest degree," and not a "guns situation."

CBS affiliate KENS-TV writes that some residents don't know if their family members are injured, at the hospital, or deceased. The station adds that some family members' cars -- which have been in the church parking lots since Sunday morning -- were still there Sunday night.

Although officials have not released all the names of the 26 people killed, some details are emerging about the victims. Officials said the ages of those shot range from 18 months to 77 years.

Here's what we know so far:

Annabelle Pomeroy

Facebook

Annabelle Pomeroy, the 14-year-old daughter of the church's pastor, was one of the victims killed in the shooting, her mother, Sherri Pomeroy, told CBS News via text message.

"My husband and I were ironically out of town in two different states. We lost our 14-year-old daughter today and many friends," she said Sunday.

She added, "Neither of us have made it back into town yet to personally see the devastation. I am at the Charlotte airport trying to get home as soon as I can."

Robert and Shani Corrigan

Facebook

CBS News affiliate WNEM-TV reports Robert Corrigan and his wife, Shani, were among the victims killed in the attack, according to the Clare County Director of Veterans' Services Renee Haley.

Robert was an Air Force retiree.

"This is a huge tragedy, not only for the family, for this small town," Haley said.

The Michigan couple is survived by their two sons, who are currently placed on active duty. Reuters adds that the couple graduated from Harrison High School in Farmington Hills, Michigan, lived in Floresville, Texas.

Ward family



Reuters

Emily Garza, who was just 7 years old, died in Sunday's attack. She was shot and underwent surgery, but succumbed to her injuries.

A relative, Leslie Ward, told the Dallas Morning News that her mother Joann is among the dead. Joann's husband is Chris Ward. A friend confirmed Joann's passing on Facebook by writing, "Is it possible to physically feel your heart break??"

Two of the Ward's 5-year-old children were hit Sunday.

Facebook

Brooke Ward was killed and Ryland Ward was struck four times by gunshots and was recovering from surgery, CBS News' Michelle Miller reports.

An 8-year-old sibling, McKinley Ward, hid under the church pews during the shooting, Miller reports. The gunman's bullets shot the glasses off her face.

Holcombe family

Reuters

Eight members of the extended Holcombe family were killed in the shooting.

The Associated Press reports Crystal Holcombe and her in-laws Karla and Bryan Holcombe died in Sunday's attack. Crystal was eight months pregnant. Bryan was filling in as pastor on the day of the attack, CBS News' Michelle Miller reports.

Facebook

Bryan and Karla's son, Marc Daniel Holcombe, was also killed with his 1-year-old child, Noah Holcombe, according to Miller.

Facebook

Three of Crystal's children -- Megan, Emily and Greg Hill -- were among the dead, AP reports, and her husband John lost his brother and a toddler niece. John survived.

Miller reports that Crystal posted regularly about her kids' accomplishments.

Facebook

Earl Seesengood is a close family friend who spoke to CBS News.

"It is hard to stop and think about it, because the magnitude of the loss of some people is just unfathomable," Seesengood said.

Nick Uhligh, a cousin, told the AP that Bryan Holcombe did prison ministry with the church, and that he would go to the prison with a ukulele and sing to the inmates. AP adds that Nick didn't attend the church Sunday because he was out late the night before.

Lula White

Facebook

CBS News has confirmed that Lula White, the 71-year-old grandmother of the gunman's estranged wife Danielle Shields Kelley, was among those killed.

The Reuters news agency states that White's niece Amy Backus wrote on Facebook: "I have no doubt where she is right now. She is in Heaven laying her crowns and jewels at the feet of Jesus and celebrating." Backus added: "I love and will miss you Aunt Lula Woicinski White."

Tara Elyse McNulty

Facebook

Reuters writes that McNulty was at the church Sunday with her two children who were wounded but survived, according to a GoFundMe account created by a friend who called McNulty "a great employee."

"She was conscientious, engaging, and always willing to do the little things," Woodall wrote. "She was a sweet, kind and loving woman, mother and daughter and will be greatly missed by man."

Sunday's attack occurred on the eighth anniversary of the Nov. 9, 2009 massacre of 13 people at the Fort Hood Army base in central Texas, the Reuters news agency points out. The suspect in that incident was convicted and awaits execution.

It comes two and a half years after another horrific church shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, when a white gunman killed nine black parishioners in a racially motivated attack. The gunman in that case was also convicted sentenced to death.