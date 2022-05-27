Mexico accuses U.S. gunmakers of "clear negligence" after Texas school shooting

NRA to hold annual meeting in Houston days after Uvalde shooting; Trump scheduled to speak

Mexico on Thursday accused U.S. gunmakers of "clear negligence" following the massacre of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.

The violence-plagued Latin American nation is suing firearms manufacturers in the U.S. over cross-border weapon smuggling.

"There's clear negligence on the part of this industry," Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told reporters.

"For a young man to be sold an assault weapon at the age of 18 leads to this kind of tragedy," he added.

Salvador Ramos, 18, used a legally bought AR-15 military-style assault rifle in Tuesday's attack that shook a tight-knit Latino community in the town of Uvalde near the border with Mexico.

Ramos purchased two AR-style rifles at a local federal firearms licensee on May 17 and on May 20, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. He also purchased 375 rounds of ammunition on May 18, according to Texas DPS.

In Texas, an individual between the ages of 18 and 21 can buy a long gun or rifle, such as an AR-15. With certain exceptions, an individual must be 21 to buy a handgun.

Last August, the Mexican government filed an unprecedented lawsuit against major U.S. gunmakers in a Boston court over illegal arms flows that it blames for fueling drug-related violence.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation, the U.S. firearm industry trade association, has called the litigation "an affront to U.S. sovereignty" and said Mexico was responsible for crime within its borders.