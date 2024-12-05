After school, this 63-year-old math teacher turns into a social media fashion influencer

By day, Irvin Randle is a second grade math teacher in Houston, Texas. But after the last bell of the day rings, the grandfather who has been married for nearly four decades changes his focus.

After school, you can find the 63-year-old on the city's downtown streets, followed by a camera and dressed to impress.

"I've been dressing like this all my life, this is nothing new," Randle said.

After a photo went viral in 2016, he wanted to show everybody how he dresses and became a fashion influencer on social media.

Twenty or 30 likes became 1,000 per post, eventually skyrocketing to 30,000. On Instagram, Randle has 1.1 million followers and 1.7 million on TikTok. Many of his social media followers are in their 20s and 30s.

"I have a Twitter, but I don't know how to tweet," he said, laughing.

He is also a skilled shopper, who embraces being a role model for his kids in the classroom.

"They do watch me carefully. 'Hey Mr. Randall, are those some new tennis shoes you got on? … Is that a new watch? I like that watch, you know.' You're supposed to be watching me teach you something but you're watching other things, so they watch me very carefully," he said about his students.

Randle earns money from brands for wearing their products. It allows him to indulge his love of clothes, shoes and especially hats.

"I think it just dignifies a man. It shows that you're a gentleman," Randle said of his love for hats. He has almost 100.

Randle said he makes more money off social media than he does teaching. He has spread that wealth with a group of equally stylish men. They call themselves the Silver Fox Squad and they make appearances at charity events like fashion shows.

"Something in me turns on and I have a swagger in me that comes out like a beast … that confidence I turn on when I'm out in the streets."