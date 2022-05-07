Man caught on video using stolen lawnmower to cut victim's grass

On this day 158 years ago Edwin Holmes of Boston installed the very first electric burglar alarm

A Texas police department is asking the public for information on a man accused of stealing a lawnmower from a property and using it to mow the victim's lawn. Marcus Hubbard is wanted for the burglary of a building, according to the Port Arthur Police Department.

Hubbard was caught on security video burglarizing a home last month, the department said on its Facebook page. According to police, Hubbard took a lawnmower from the home "without owners' consent" and mowed their front and back yard.

Marcus Hubbard was caught on video burglarizing a home, police say. Port Arthur Police Department

When authorities arrived, Hubbard is accused of fleeing the area and bringing the lawnmower with him. He later left the lawnmower in an alley and evaded arrest, authorities said.

The Port Arthur Police Department has asked the public to report any information on the incident. Those who call the department's tip line will be able to do so confidentially and could be eligible for a cash reward.