Baby with heart defect carried by surrogate must receive treatment, Texas court rules, after intended parents request abortion

A fetus with a rare heart defect being carried by a surrogate from Alaska must receive lifesaving care after birth, a Texas court ruled Tuesday after state Attorney General Ken Paxton intervened in the case.

The surrogate, McKenna West, was about 20 weeks pregnant when the fetus was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a rare and serious congenital condition where the left side of the heart is underdeveloped, Paxton's office said in a news release.

The intended parents, identified in court documents as Nausheen Gilkar and Omar Ahmed of California, requested West undergo an abortion after they learned about the diagnosis, Paxton's office said. But West refused and traveled to Dallas County, Texas, "for protection," the office said, and to ensure that the child, identified in the news release as Gabriel, "could be near doctors experienced in treating his condition."

Children with hypoplastic left heart syndrome typically need three surgeries, the first within two weeks of birth, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The second surgery is performed at 4 to 6 months, and the third between 18 months and 5 years old. The heart condition is rare and complex, the Cleveland Clinic says, and can cause lifelong complications.

Gilkar and Ahmed have refused to say they will consent to the first surgery, Paxton's office said, alleging they "may attempt to transport the child out of Texas to prevent treatment from being administered." Gilkar and Ahmed have asked a California court to order West to give birth there.

An attorney for Gilkar and Ahmed did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the intervention, Paxton's office said that Gabriel's treating physicians have determined that "surgery offers a meaningful chance of survival" for the child, and noted that he will "live with significant lifelong disabilities" after the operations.

Paxton's office said that any gestational agreement between West and the intended parents should not govern whether the child receives care after birth. Texas law protects any baby born in the state, the office said. An Alaska court previously ruled that West can make her own medical decisions.

"The question the Court must prepare to answer is not whether a gestational agreement is enforceable," Paxton's office wrote in the court filing. "The question is whether any adult, whatever parental title he or she holds, may decline life-saving surgery for a newborn who can live, because the child will live with disabilities."

In a separate letter to UT Southwestern and Children's Medical Center of Dallas, Paxton requested that the facilities provide care and prevent Gabriel from being taken out of state. The two hospitals did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS News.

Paxton's request for a court order was granted Wednesday, his office said in a second news release. The court order rules that lifesaving care must be provided when Gabriel is born. The court also issued a restraining order that says Ahmed and Gilkar, not West, are responsible for medical decisions within the requirements of the court order.

According to the order, the hospital and treating physicians must inform the court and involved parties when the baby is born, as well as of any medical developments. The order also appointed a guardian ad litem to represent Gabriel, and said that if treatment is refused, the court will convene an emergency hearing to determine whether to intervene.

"Baby Gabriel deserves a chance at life, and I will not allow anyone to unlawfully deny him medically necessary care," Paxton said in a statement Tuesday. "My office will use every tool available to protect innocent lives and ensure that every child receives the care required under Texas law."

It is not clear how far along West is in her pregnancy. In the intervention, Paxton's office notes that the "child is about to be born."

West, Gilkar and Ahmed have not publicly spoken about the case. The three are expected to appear in court again on Aug. 25.

An attorney for West did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Worldwide Surrogacy Specialists LLC, the agency that connected West, Gilkar and Ahmed, told CBS News in a statement that it supports the rights of both surrogate and intended parents.

The agency said it believes the matter "should have been referred to mediation where all parties would have been urged to consider the best interests of the child who will face severe hardship upon his birth, and to reach a settlement so that upon his birth, the child would be surrounded by love, not lawyers and litigation."