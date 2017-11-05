Sen. Richard Blumenthal says "enough is enough" after Texas church shooting

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said he is "heartbroken" for all of those who were affected by the deadly shooting at a baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday -- and he called on Congress to act.

"Horror, heartbreak, shame. Prayers are important but insufficient. After another unspeakable tragedy, Congress must act - or be complicit," Blumenthal wrote in the wake of the shooting.

"Enough is enough," he said. "Now is the time for commonsense gun violence prevention steps. Congressional complicity must end."

Blumenthal represents the state that suffered its own tragic shooting in 2012, when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, killing 20 students and six teachers.

He has since become a vocal critic of members of Congress calling for "thoughts and prayers" in the wake of similar violent shootings -- most recently joining the chorus of fellow senators calling for a revision in the nation's gun laws in the days that followed last month's Las Vegas massacre.

Fellow Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, who represents the district of Newtown and is another vocal critic of gun violence, tweeted his reaction to the shooting, writing, "Oh my god."

A law enforcement official who was briefed on the investigation told The Associated Press that more than 20 people were killed in the shooting at the church Sunday. The official was not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.