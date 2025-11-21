Texas asks Supreme Court to block ruling tossing out new House maps

Texas asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to halt a lower court order that threw out the state's redrawn congressional maps in time for next month's candidate filing deadline — arguing the new maps were driven by politics, not race.

Lawyers for Texas asked the court to issue a stay pending appeal by Dec. 1, and to grant an administrative stay in the meantime. They pointed to the state's Dec. 8 deadline for candidates to file for next year's primary elections.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.