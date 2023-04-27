Texas agriculture commissioner sets new dress code for employees based on 'biological gender'

Family speaks out against Texas bill to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors

Texas agriculture commissioner Sid Miller on Wednesday doubled down on a new dress code policy that requires employees to dress in a "manner consistent with their biological gender."

Miller said the move is about creating an "appropriate" work environment.

"Dressing professionally and respectfully is about creating an appropriate and comfortable work environment for EVERYONE," Miller tweeted. "This is common sense and common courtesy."

The Texas Observer published the policy, which is dated April 13, on Monday. One employee at the state's Department of Agriculture told the publication that the new policy "threatens the safety of anyone who doesn't conform to binary dress code."

The department did not respond to requests for comment on its article, the Observer wrote.

However, Miller spoke with Spectrum News about the policy and said that his office has had complaints related to gender issues.

The move by the department adds to recent efforts from Texas lawmakers and officials that place restrictions on gender-related issues.