Maureen Galindo projected to lose Texas Democratic House runoff after antisemitism accusations

Johnny Garcia beat Maureen Galindo in the Democratic primary runoff in Texas' 35th Congressional District, CBS News projects, after accusations of antisemitic comments by Galindo roiled the race in the final days.

Galindo, a sex therapist, finished first in the March primary against Garcia, a former sheriff's deputy, and two other candidates. But Galindo came under fire in recent days after she pledged to turn an immigration detention facility into a "prison for American Zionists" if elected.

In other social media posts, she argued that "billionaire Zionists" belong in prison and that "Zionist associated candidates and politicians" deserve "treason trials."

Galindo has denied being antisemitic but said she is "against Zionist Jews."

Democrats distanced themselves from her, while also accusing Republicans of propping up her candidacy. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York and Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington, who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, called Galindo's "vile" language "disqualifying." Some House Democratic lawmakers have threatened to force a vote to expel her if she wins the general election in November and is sworn in next year.

"She's not welcome in the Democratic Party. She's not welcome in Congress," Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida, who is Jewish, said last week. "Anyone who wants to put any American in camps is not legitimate."

The House Democrats' campaign arm got involved in the race last week, placing a last-minute ad buy as the party sought to tip the scales in Garcia's favor. The ad referred to Galindo as "MAGA Maureen" in reference to support she's received from a political action committee that has been linked to Republicans.

Garcia will face off against either Carlos De La Cruz or state Rep. John Lujan, who are vying for the GOP nomination.

Republicans are hoping to pick up the San Antonio-area seat after last year's redistricting made the district more favorable to the GOP. The Cook Political Report has rated the race as likely Republican.

Democratic Rep. Greg Casar, who leads the Congressional Progressive Caucus, currently represents the 35th District but is running in the redrawn 37th District, which includes parts of Austin.