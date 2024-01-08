Tesla recalls 1.8 million vehicles because of hood problem

Car repair and maintenance costs vary by brand, Porsches are expensive, Teslas not so much Car repair and maintenance costs vary by brand, Porsches are expensive, Teslas not so much 01:25

Tesla is recalling more than 1.8 million vehicles because of a faulty hood.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the electric automaker reported that the latch assembly for 17 of its new and used cars might not detect that their hood is open. That could obstruct a driver's view, raising the risk of a crash.

The recall affects the following models, according to the agency:

2021-2024 Model 3

2021-2024 Model S

2021-2024 Model X

2020-2024 Model Y

The company is unaware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the issue.

To fix the problem, Tesla is releasing a free software update. Owners will be notified by mail on September 22 and may contact the company's customer service line at (877) 798-3752. The associated recall number is SB-24-00-012.

Consumers may also contact NHTSA's safety hotline at (888) 327-4236 or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

In February, Tesla also recalled 2.2 million vehicles — nearly all of the cars it had sold in the U.S. at the time — because the instrument panel font for some warning lights was too small.

In May the automaker recalled 125,000 cars because the seat belt warning signal could fail. And In June Tesla recalled its Cybertruck pickup for the fourth time since it went on sale last fall to repair trim pieces that can come loose, along with potentially defective windshield wipers.